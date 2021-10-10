Housing and Architecture Bureau seeking ideas for improving the building environment in New York





The Housing and Architecture Bureau of Staten Island, New York (DOB) has announced the launch of the biennial Hack the Building Code Innovation Challenge, revealing to the public how to improve the building environment of the city.

This contest is a partnership between DOB, NYC Economic Development Corporation and Urban Tech Hub @ Company Ventures.

Based on the success of the first Hack the Building Code Innovation Challenge held last year, DOB once again has an idea of ​​the best way to improve the way design, construction and maintenance of a city of over 1.1 million buildings. I’m looking for it.

Submission to the challenge includes new technologies, resilience standards, building sustainability, construction site safety, public safety, public quality of life issues, elimination of development process inefficiencies, construction technology You can incorporate a wide range of ideas, such as modernization of.

Winners of this innovation challenge will receive DOB technical support and assistance in introducing their technology to the New York City design and construction industry. In addition, the winners will be featured in upcoming DOB industry seminars and events, highlighting how urban building codes keep New Yorkers safe.

Please submit your entry online here by November 3, 2021.

You can submit a “Hack the Building Code” entry online at https://hackthebuildingcodeinnovation.splashthat.com/

Over and over again, I found that the best ideas can come from anywhere. That’s why we challenged New Yorkers to share suggestions on how to make New York a safer and more sustainable city, said Bill Commissioner Melanie E. LaRocca. We want to harness the creativity of the city’s design and construction industry to stay at the forefront of innovation, protect our people and help New York continue to lead the fight against climate change.

The Hack the Building Code Innovation Challenge seeks suggestions for categories that include, but are not limited to:

Construction practices

Innovative design and construction technology creation Improve the efficiency of the construction process and reduce costs safely

Sustainability and resilience

Improving the elasticity of buildings and systems Improving the performance of building energy and emissions Innovative new materials or practices that improve sustainability Renewable energy systems Reducing materialized carbon stored or emitted during construction

Improving the conditions of residents, residents and the general public

Best Practices for Complying Tenant Protection Regulations Innovative technology to coordinate and minimize interruptions in service of occupied buildings such as heat, hot water, elevators, etc. Minimize the impact of construction and building maintenance on residential tenants Suppress to. This includes, but is not limited to, noise reduction.Dust, vibration, other negative impact on tenant quality of life, and other innovative ideas for maintaining a safe and code-compliant exit from a building under construction due to the factors mentioned above.

New design standards and practices

Innovative façade inspection and repair to identify regulations that need to be phased out or modernized Incorporate new technologies and data into building design Improve building safety and structural performance Improve fire safety

Workers and construction site safety

Innovative construction technology to improve safety New technology to improve fall prevention Identifying construction methods that limit / mitigate the impact on public passage rights and pedestrians Best practices for protecting adjacent assets during construction innovation

The contest will be judged by the DOB Code Innovation Committee, which consists of DOB staff and representatives from the construction, design and real estate industries. The finalists will be elected after review by the committee and will present their proposals at the Virtual DOB meeting in November.

New York City Building Standards are one of the earliest and most comprehensive set of rules in the country for the construction of both new and existing buildings. The code, which is updated regularly, sets up a powerful framework for how buildings are designed and maintained in their own urban environment.

Earlier this year, the ministry announced a radical revision of the existing code, making more than 600 major changes to existing regulations and looking forward to legislation of the city council. Code regulations frequently notify model codes at national and international levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/news/2021/10/dob-launches-hack-the-building-code-innovation-challenge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos