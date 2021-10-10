Fans of Pokemon Legends Arceus are furious because Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the open world: “Google Maps looks better”





Pokemon fans are indignant after Nintendo confirms that Pokemon Legends Arceus will not eventually become an open world. The 2022 title graphic was criticized after its announcement.

When Pokemon Legends Arceus was announced in February, many had to compare it to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Game Freak’s ambitious project was like an open-world Pokemon title that fans had been begging for years.

In October, Nintendo shattered those dreams when it confirmed that RPGs weren’t really open worlds. The announcement quickly sparked a backlash, with some fans criticizing the game’s graphic performance.

Game Freak / Pokemon Company Game Freak has confirmed that Pokemon Legend Arceus has a mini-area instead of an open world.Fans are angry, confirming that Pokemon Legends Arceus is not an open world

Nintendo has never used the term “open world” in RPG marketing, but many say that the story of Sinnoh’s origins comes after the trailer focused on exploring the vast wilderness of the Jade region. People were expecting it. Due to confusion about what the game really is, Nintendo told Game Outlet Kotaku on October 9th.

“Pokemon Legends: In Arceus, Jubi Life Village acts as a base for surveying missions. After receiving assignments and requests and preparing for the next excursion, players leave the village and in various open areas of the Jade area. I’ll study one. After finishing the research work, the player will have to go back again to prepare for the next task, “read the Pokemon statement.

The confirmation that the game resembles a monster hunter with separate mini-sections was immediately criticized by fans of the Game Freak series instead. On the r / Pokemon forum, players aired frustration with the latest updates.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will not be an open world from Pokemon

“If the game isn’t an open world, why are we still looking at the terrible background landscape,” wrote one user. Another agreed, “Google’s f ** king map looks great.” Others said the update destroyed the hype they had for the 2022 title.

“My hype about this game is almost dead at this point. It’s certainly disappointing news,” the commentator exclaimed. “It’s possible that this game had. Laughter, how incompetent is Game Freak to defeat such hype?” Call the Pokemon Legend trailer “misleading.” There are even people.

Some players were disappointed, but not all players were disappointed. Some fans praised Game Freak’s decision to create a Monster Hunter-style game. It should also be repeated that Nintendo never says that RPGs are open worlds.

If nothing else, the angry reaction indicates that marketing may have been misunderstood. The 2022 release is just a few months after its launch, and it’s interesting to see if Game Freak can attract smaller, officially disappointed fans.

