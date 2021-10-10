South Texas Private Sector Does Not Make Full Use of UTR GV Resources





Edinburg, Texas – The private sector will further leverage university resources, especially the knowledge of universities and research departments with industry experience, and more students as internships. You have to do a lot of things.

This is the view of Adrian Villarreal, President of IBC Bank-McAllen. Villarreal spoke at the launch of the new Labor Development Innovation Challenge in the UT-Rio Grande Valley. This challenge requires regional leaders to help build partnerships within industry, economic development organizations, and communities.

Villarreal said IBC McAllen is about to sign a deal with UTR GV to improve leadership and management training at the bank. He said the increase in collaboration was partially facilitated by new threats to traditional banks.

There is a new set of indicators. You have a changing environment. And you have more important non-bank competitors … I don’t think my competitors are really other banks in the community. I’m thinking of these outsiders (my competitors), these fintech companies coming into and invading my space. So how can you protect it? Villarreal said.

The Labor Development Innovation Challenge was created by the UTR GV Department of Professional Education and Labor Development (PEWD) in collaboration with PEWD’s Labor Development Advisory Board. Mario Rozoya, a consultant who is one of the members of the advisory board, spoke at this event.

When it comes to new technologies, Lozoya said the pace of change is happening much faster in the private industry than in academia. Therefore, there is a new gap.

Rio Grande Guardian reporters in the audience allegedly saw this skill gap when McAllen Economic Development Corporation recently took a group of VIPs on a tour of Reynosa’s state-of-the-art maquiladora plant. Said. According to MEDC President Keyspatridge, UTR GV and South Texas University managers who later took part in the trip admitted that students had seen makira plant techniques that they couldn’t learn in the classroom.

But IBC’s Villarreal said the opposite was true for him, and the private sector had a lot to learn from college.

Villarreal, Steve, you asked a pretty good question, and that’s true, but I think we’re responsible for the private sector and industry because we’re not as involved with the university as we need to be.

No matter who you are, whether you are a student or a professor, you have never asked for a student internship. I’m not saying that I need an internship. Actually, I think it was the opposite of what the university asked me to take an intern.

Villarreal said, in principle, the private sector does not evaluate how much universities can support.

Villarreal is information about the rapidly changing environment, competition, and how everyone is doing things today, until the industry really understands the value that universities can offer, truly collaborates, and becomes partnerships. Villarreal said it couldn’t fill the gap until it got.

So we feel like we’re lagging behind. What really lags behind is that the industry is leveraging the resources that universities need to support us.

Villareal reveals that IBC McAllen is in the final stages of signing a contract with UTR GV to help with leadership training, manager training, staff engagement, productivity and sales growth. ..

When Villarreal received the draft contract from UTR GV, he said he wanted to make sure that the scope of his work was relevant to his bank.

We talked about these items, for example, emotional intelligence. How do you actually respond to ensure compliance with this new employee who wants to engage with the manager, not like me? I saw it as a weakness. But now it’s completely different.

Villarreal said he was pleasantly surprised to see many UTR VG staff members have a lot of industry experience.

The value here is not only the industry experience at the university level, but also the opportunity to do research and modeling and bring that research and modeling to these cutting-edge technologies and processes, especially the ones needed. .. Villarreal said it was to take advantage of workspace reengineering.

It’s about taking that experience, studying it, modeling it, and bringing it into the private sector. By doing so, we can really work together to find ways to make people more successful. Because if you make them successful, you will obviously enjoy the benefits of the organization and you will succeed in terms of sales.

Villarreal said it was very excited about the new partnership IBC McAllen is building with PEWD.

Thanks to Jay, Dr. Grewal and your team for giving me that opportunity. Serving Texas and other markets in Oklahoma, when I grew it up in a company, the reaction I got was as a company in the first series of trainings (sessions) we plan to do. I know I can add more people. If you succeed in that model, you can use it to spread it throughout your organization, and I’m looking forward to how you develop it.

J Villarreal was referring to PEWD’s Assistant Vice President, J. Shreebert. Dr. Parwinder Grewal is Executive Vice President of UTRGV Research, Graduate Studies, and New Program Development.

I think working with a university is very important, but I think the partnership involves both, not one group. In doing so, Villarreal is really looking forward to seeing what develops from it. So thank you, Jay.

Lozoyas perspective

Lozoya, a member of the PEWD Labor Development Advisory Board, said in an answer to Rio Grande Guardians’ question about universities and community colleges that lag behind the private sector, the challenges are not limited to the valley. ..

“This is not a regional issue, not an Edinburg issue. It is not a McAllen issue. It is not a valley issue. It is a national issue. It is not anyone’s fault, so I try to blame someone. Not. According to Rozoya, this is a problem that has been passed down, and what I call the pace of change.

Technology is moving very fast. I had a conversation with people like Elon Musk. They’re talking about things I can’t even understand. So that would be very difficult. So, when the school building says, “I’m looking at a guy and trying to get feedback from the industry,” the problem is that it’s not done enough.

Rozoya said universities and community colleges shouldn’t wait for industry to knock on the door.

We should be there and ask them. I need to contact you. In my opinion, I need that intern. Someone who manages the intern (asking) Hey, tell me what you learned. I learned this. Or maybe teacher diplomacy. We did a lot of it when I was in Brownsville. We paid for teachers to stay in industry homes for a week or two during the summer. When they come back, I think they’re improving their workspace and classroom space, and perhaps even the curriculum to keep pace with technology at that pace.

Rozoya said he visited the maquiladora plants south of the valley to see how high-tech they were.

I have seen high-tech facilities across national borders. They are high tech. What are they doing? What do they need? Not only the equipment, but the training of the people, the environment, and we do justice to our students. It’s not anyone’s fault. It is unique to what I call the pace of change. We need to understand it better.

In fact, universities and universities don’t have to visit the Maquiladora plant in Mexico to see the tech assembly line in operation, Rozoya said.

Take a trip to your own backyard. There are high-tech facilities in your own backyard. Big time. Go and understand the equipment. Understand training. Lozoya understands what we need to do to improve what we do to support you, our students, and our community.

Lozoya recommended setting up an information center for educational institutions and economic development companies about what is happening in the local manufacturing industry today.

I praise the university and say that I need to support the whole region. And it’s one of the steps we’re taking to support the entire region because we want to understand what the needs are so that we can close that gap by having a vehicle like the one we’re creating today. ..

Editor’s Note: Click here to see Zoom’s conversation with Jayshree Bhat and Mario Lozoya on the UTR GV Workforce Development Innovation Challenge.

