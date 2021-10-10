Google Classroom: EdTech Challenge-Teacher Tech





Create a Google Classroom to allow other teachers to participate in short assignments.

Google Classroom student view

One thing that can be a bit confusing about Google Classroom is that the teacher side doesn’t match the student side. When a teacher attends a Google Classroom class as a student, it helps the teacher understand how the student interacts with Google Classroom. Using Google Classroom for professional development is very popular. Not only is this an efficient way to provide PD and resources, it’s also a great way to expose teachers to the perspective of Google Classroom students.

If your teacher is someone on campus seeking technical assistance, consider creating an EdTech Challenge. Create a Google Classroom class and invite campus teachers. We suggest that you create a short task and it will take less than 10 minutes. Create some assignments that provide simple ideas for teachers on how to use Google Classroom with their students. Create other challenges to help you set up Google Classroom for the fall. Digital citizenship is a major area that teachers need to learn. Create several assignments in the Summer Edtech Challenge to help teachers recognize the issue of digital citizenship and how they can help their students. Teachers may not be aware of the four Cs in the 21st century classroom, the level of knowledge (DOK), or the SAMR model.

Like a reading club, you need to build a community around your activities. Post encouragement to the stream. Call participants by name to do a good job. Provide grades and feedback throughout the task and acknowledge the teacher’s efforts to submit the assignment. Create a challenge that encourages interaction with other teachers participating in the challenge. Create Twitter hashtags to encourage each other throughout the challenge.

Add challenge ideas that you can include in your EdTech Challenge. If you have Google Docs, links, or other resources available for your challenge, include those links.Loading

