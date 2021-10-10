Mare Becomes Technology Partner of DTM Electric Racing Series





Mare has announced that it has become an official series partner of DTM Electric. German suppliers say they may develop and supply thermal management components for use in race cars and also incorporate new immersion cooling technology that can charge the battery in just minutes.

Mare has joined partners such as Schaeffler ahead of the upcoming series kick-off in 2023. The All-Electric Racing Series, which will run in parallel with the Classic DTM race, aims to use standard technology in all vehicles. The racer will then run a 30-minute sprint race and may automatically replace the battery during the required pit stop.

Mare’s cue. In September, the supplier announced a new type of battery cooling. According to the company, the use of immersion cooling as a key technology will enable faster charging of electric vehicles. This includes non-conductive coolant that directly cleans the battery cells. The current major system of battery cooling checks the flow of coolant through special channels or plates between cells.

Mare now wants to equip DTM electric race cars with the new thermal management components mentioned above. Mare didn’t go into detail here, but apart from battery cooling, this also applies to traction motors, transmissions and power electronics.

As another technology partner of DTM Electric, Schaeffler will sign to be responsible for car delivery. The prototype, unveiled at the Hockenheimring in 2020, produced approximately 1,200hp at 800kW. This informs the supplier that it is virtually twice as powerful as the current DTM vehicles (450 kW and above). By comparison, Formula E racing cars are limited to 200 kW in qualifying and 250 kW in “fan boost” during the race.

At the same time, in cars manufactured entirely of series components, participants do not have the opportunity to test the innovative technology that Formula E has gradually introduced. As a result, many established manufacturers have switched to electric racing, a factor criticized by DTM Electric. When introducing the series in November 2020, Gerhard Berger, Head of Promoter ITR, said: In the sport itself, I think the car is too slow and the driving style is very strongly characterized by strategy and energy management. Burger expects a “magnificent wheel-to-wheel race” from the DTM electric concept. Because these are “powerful driving machines”.

Both Schaeffler and Mare have been active in motorsport for many years. DTM Electric is aiming to start in 2023.

