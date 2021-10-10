Apple highlights iPhone 13’s new ultra-wide lens with beautiful #ShotOniPhone images





As Apple continues to expand the availability of the iPhone 13 worldwide, the company is also touting all the new features of the new phone in a big way. On Instagram, Apple asked for a few shots with the new iPhone 13 lineup of Ultra Wide lenses.

Apple has asked six photographers to take pictures with the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Called “widen the field of view,” this #ShotOniPhone series brings a variety of combinations that users can create with ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Apple has outsourced the photo because it has made some major improvements with the Ultra-Wide lens. For example, from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13, the new Ultra-Wide lens sensor can collect 47% more light in the scene, while the iPhone 13 Pro’s Ultra-Wide lens sensor can bring a low-92% improvement. I can do it. Bright environment.

Not only that, the Pro model allows users to shoot using the macro shooting feature. With this feature, you can shoot up to 2 cm closer to your subject.

In the photos, Apple highlights the benefits of Smart HDR 4, a larger aperture, and 120 perspectives that add more content to a single shot. Since introducing the Ultra Wide Lens on the iPhone 11, Apple has improved it every year. The iPhone 13 includes a larger aperture that improves dark scenes and makes natural lens distortion less noticeable.

For this work, Apple commissioned photographers Zerb Mellish, Cody Cobb, Jake Michaels, Jason Nocito, Ryan Caruthers, and Julien James. You can see all the pictures below.

Also, don’t forget to check out Apple’s Instagram for photos highlighting all the new features of the iPhone 13. Want to compare with previous models or find out if it’s worth the purchase? Don’t forget to check out the iPhone 13 Pro reviews here.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/10/10/apple-highlights-iphone-13-ultra-wide-lens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos