Girlpower from Tajikistan to Costa Rica helps narrow gender gaps online





The gender gap for online users has widened from 11% in 2013 to 17% in 2019, reaching 43% in the least developed countries of the world.

To commemorate International Day of the Girl on Monday this year, the United Nations shows how pandemics have accelerated the use of digital platforms, but also focuses on the different realities of girls when it comes to going online. I’m guessing.

Below you can read a story from across the United Nations featuring five girls from five different countries using technology to build a better future.

Our responsibility

In a message of the day, the UN Secretary-General stated that these girls and all others are part of the digital generation.

He said it is our responsibility to participate in all of their diversity, expand our strengths and solutions as a digital changemaker, and address the obstacles we face in the digital space.

The road to digital equality for girls is steep. In more than two-thirds of all countries, girls make up 15% of science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates known by the acronym STEM.

In middle- and high-income countries, only 14% of girls who were top performers in science or math expected to work in science and engineering, but 26% of boys in top performance.

According to Guterres, girls have equal abilities and great potential in these areas, and when we empower girls, everyone benefits.

He remembered seeing this for a long time before he began his political career when he was a teacher in Lisbon, Portugal, and witnessed the power of education to uplift individuals and communities.

Since then, he explained, that experience has guided my vision for gender equality in education. Investing to close the digital gender gap brings enormous benefits to everyone.

In this regard, UN has a new platform called the Generation Equality Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation that brings together government, civil society, the private sector and young leaders to support girls’ digital access, skills and creativity. increase.

Mr. Guterres assured that the United Nations has promised to work with girls to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or in any situation.

Snapshots from all over the world

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, UN pays homage to girls who are using their digital technology skills as the key to opening new doors. Here are some of their stories:

A remote Costa Rican girl and Costa Rica’s digital divide, For Kattia (17), empowering young people in Syria for a better job means no internet connection. To access information and communication, she had to leave her home with her family’s cell phone and find a suitable reception for her studies.

In early 2021, Katya received the first computer with internet access as part of a UNICEF-backed project with the government.

“This is the first computer we have at home. It’s not only very cute, it’s also tactile, so it’s safe. It’s very cool. It can be used for drawing. It’s very useful. After graduation, graphic design. I’m going to study, so Katya says technology is essential to me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/10/1102612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos