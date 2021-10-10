China stumbles on long march to close technology gap





Nina Xiang is the founder of Future Logic, a media platform that connects the innovation economies of Asia and the world. She is the author of “US-China Technology War: China’s History of Technology Reveals Future Technology Competition.”

China’s President Xi Jinping has been concerned for some time that China is dependent on foreign technology, and has repeatedly expressed concern since taking office.

Perhaps most memorable is that in 2016, China’s reliance on foreign core components will make it “build a house on the foundations of others,” no matter how beautiful it is. He said it was something.

Later that year, the State Council of China announced a national policy aimed at radically reversing the country’s excessive reliance on foreign technology by 2025. Causes something at the moment of Sputnik in China.

But three years after Xi’s campaign to replace foreign technology with a homemade version, it’s becoming clear that this effort will take much longer than Beijing originally planned. And its success is not yet natural.

One of the core parts of Beijing’s strategy is to build what is called Xin Chuang, a comprehensive, self-sustaining domestic information technology industry capable of producing chips, operating systems, and applications. Imagine a Chinese technology sector without Intel, Qualcomm, Microsoft or Android. Beijing sees it as a safe technology sector freed from the fear of US sanctions.

This strategy is carried out in three steps. First, China is fostering a self-sustaining market in the relatively closed government and party-related areas worth billions of dollars.

Later, domestic alternatives will expand to major state-owned sectors such as telecommunications, railroads, electricity, healthcare, aerospace, and energy. This market can grow four to five times. The final step is to cover the consumer market, including consumer phones worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

So far, for steps 1 and 2, domestic exchange work has made some progress. However, little progress has been made on the third step.

Phytium Technology, the absolute leader in China’s self-developed processor chip companies tailored to government agencies, will deliver 1.5 million chips in 2020 and will ship more than 2 million chips this year.

The chips are on display at the Phytium Technology headquarters in Tianjin. The company will deliver 1.5 million chips in 2020 and plans to ship more than 2 million chips this year. © Imagine china / AP

It doesn’t make sense to compare it to Intel’s 2021 shipment, which is expected to be 1.14 trillion. Still, the company has taken the first step in a long march, even when compared to driver assistance chip specialists who delivered 19.3 million chips in 2020 and Intel’s subsidiary Mobileye.

Another challenge for China’s high-tech industry is policy uncertainty. For example, the processors in Phytium and Huawei Technologies’ chip design unit HiSilicon are both based on a permanent chip architecture license obtained from the British chip design firm ARM.

Even if Beijing could block ARM from selling to Nvidia and prevent ARM from becoming an American company, it remains unclear whether chips based on ARM designs are 100% safe for China.

ARM stopped working with Huawei after the US banned in 2019, but the company is involved in a distracting dispute with ARM China over managing its Chinese operations. All of this casts doubt on Huawei’s and other Chinese companies’ ability to continue to use the ARM architecture in a highly uncertain position.

Also, among the Chinese IT industry, should we bet on ARM structures with a mature ecosystem suitable for future applications such as the Internet of Things, or should we focus on the use of completely self-developed chip structures? There is no consensus about.

In addition, Beijing’s requirements for “domestic” products are unclear and disjointed. After proposing to define “gross domestic product” as a product that accounts for more than 50% of gross domestic product, the Chinese agency has not yet issued a final rule. As a result, each government organization uses a different definition.

Such policy and regulatory uncertainties cause confusion and fragmentation. From chip designers to operating systems to software developers, you need to navigate different localization rules for each city. This not only makes interoperability of the entire supply chain significantly more difficult, but also increases costs.

Due to the slow progress of interoperability and adaptation, government and party users will have two sets of operating systems, such as a domestic system to meet localization requirements and Microsoft’s Windows to ensure ease of use. It is common to install software.

Domestic shifts between state-owned enterprises have just begun and face the same challenge of fragmentation. The Bank of China has adopted the operating system of its local supplier, Union Tech, and the China Construction Bank’s credit card system has adopted another operating system called Kirin.

It’s good to compete at first, but operating system integration is important. This can take even longer, as different players vie for control.

It is unlikely that China will reverse its strong dependence on foreign countries by 2025 or reach the industry forecast that by 2023 half of the country’s $ 104 billion computing market will be a xinchuang system. We can see if China can achieve its goal of complete independence in the next decade or even in the future.

American companies are also hurt. Qualcomm’s shipments in China fell 48.1% year-on-year in 2020 as Chinese phone makers sought to diversify their supply networks. US companies in the telecommunications, medical and marine equipment sectors could also soon be locked out of the Chinese market as Beijing retaliates.

Both Washington and Beijing should try to avoid this defeat situation by returning to the negotiating table ready to compromise.

