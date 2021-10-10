Kevin McCarthy collusion with Biden administrator, claiming Google is “trying to control our thinking”





House minority leader Kevin McCarthy claimed on Sunday that Google was “trying to control our thinking.”

While appearing on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures on television, host Maria Bertilomo asked McCarthy to consider how to run Google. She suggested that the tech giant was colluding with President Joe Biden’s administration, as the Justice Department asked Google to “send them people searching for a particular phrase.”

“We know how Google is trying to control our thinking, and what we can read based on 90 percent of searches on the Internet going through Google. “McCarthy replied. “But now, the Biden administration’s government is asking Google to tell anyone who searches for a particular phrase.”

Forbes reports that Google will implement a “keyword warrant” and the government will ask the company to provide all relevant Google accounts and IP addresses for those who search for a particular phrase on the platform.

The Keyword Warrant was reported by Forbes after the publication had access to a court document that was accidentally opened by the Justice Department in September.

According to court documents, federal investigators requested Google to provide data on those who searched for the names or addresses of minors who were victims of sexual abuse and trafficking in Wisconsin in 2019. I made it clear.

Forbes reported that governments typically already have a Google account and evidence related to a particular crime, which inevitably requires more data and information about that account. Ordering search terms can help catch potential suspects who are unknown to the government.

“As with all law enforcement requirements, there is a rigorous process designed to protect user privacy while supporting the important work of law enforcement,” a Google spokeswoman reports. Did.

Still, McCarthy said on Sunday that the search order for keywords and phrases is a “real concern.” He had previously threatened a telecommunications company responding to a record request from the House Election Commission investigating the January 6 riots in the Houses of Parliament.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that Google “is trying to control our thinking.” McCarthy, mentioned above, answered the question at a press conference at the US Capitol on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.Photo by Win McNamie / Getty Images

On August 31, Congressmen McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene warned carriers not to share such information with the Commission.

“If these companies obey the Democratic order to hand over personal information, they could violate federal law and lose their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy said in a statement in August. “If a company still chooses to violate federal law, the majority of Republicans will remember and stand with Americans to hold them fully responsible under the law.”

This isn’t the first time the Republicans have a particular theory for Google. According to Mediaite, an excerpt from the upcoming book Betrayal by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl reveals that former President Donald Trump was “intrigued” by the theory brought to him by former DOJ employee Jeffrey Clark. Did. Election vote for 2020.

“”[Clark] I believed that a wireless thermostat manufactured in China for Google by a company called Nest Labs could have been used to operate a Georgia voting machine. John Ratcliffe will look it up. “

Newsweek contacted Google for comment, but didn’t get a response in time for the release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kevin-mccarthy-claims-google-tries-control-our-thoughts-conspires-biden-admin-1637409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos