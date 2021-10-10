Business Group Visits Yakima Wal-Mart, Sera Fruit Company, on State-Wide Tour | Local





If the goals set by Congress are achieved in the next decade, manufacturing jobs in the Yakima Valley could increase significantly by 2031.

The Washington Business Association completed a six-day state-wide bus tour on Friday afternoon, stopping at Serra’s Rainier Fruits Company and East Yakima Avenue’s Wal-Mart.

At first glance, these two entities look quite different, but Wal-Mart’s initiative to sell more local produce in stores is the amount of apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries shipped by Serra wholesalers. There is a possibility to increase.

Wal-Mart has a distribution center in Grandview, 66 stores throughout Washington, and spends $ 2.8 billion annually with Washington suppliers, said Deborah Heron, the company’s regional director of government. increase.

Heron said at a Friday tour stop in Yakima that she has a $ 350 billion initiative to procure more products manufactured and grown in the United States. It ranges from Yakima Valley produce, beer and wine to towels and high-tech products.

AWB President Chris Johnson wants many of these retail products to be manufactured and grown in Washington.

According to 2020 statistics, this year’s bus tour celebrated 305,000 people working in the state’s manufacturing industry, of which 8,573 worked in Yakima County.

According to Johnson, the county has 267 manufacturing industries in a variety of industries, including agriculture and technology, with an average annual salary of $ 50,400.

He added that it was the most trade-led state of the 50 states.

Johnson advertised Washington’s BEST manufacturing method, which was unanimously passed by the state legislature earlier this year. This calls for doubling the state’s manufacturing jobs and doubling the number of small-scale manufacturing by 2031.

Achieving that goal requires investment in state workforce training and education, infrastructure improvements, and the protection of Washington’s low-cost energy supply.

According to Johnson, many baby boomers have retired, and demographic challenges, combined with the suspension and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, have disrupted both commodity and worker supply chains.

He said we knew that finding a skilled and educated worker would be a challenge and would fall into a pandemic. It was only magnified by a pandemic.

In addition to labor training, AWB conducted a manufacturing and technology survey in March. Among other areas, this study examined how Washington’s agricultural technology industry has helped grow, package, and process fruits and vegetables.

For example, the study noted that orchards use trellis support systems in each row for fruit-laden trees. Most orchards use automatic irrigation systems, but machines are used to combat frost and sub-zero temperatures.

Plastic covers are used over the orchards to limit damage from sunburn, insects, birds and other damaging factors.

AWB’s research also found that the agricultural technology sector has become a source of growth for innovation, attracting more venture capital to Washington companies.

By August 200, global venture investment in the agritech sector will reach $ 2.6 billion, with potential investment in 2019 exceeding $ 4 billion, according to a study.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yakimaherald.com/news/local/business-group-visits-selah-fruit-company-yakima-wal-mart-on-statewide-tour/article_cdecda3b-daa6-5dac-a994-191ce49cb58e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos