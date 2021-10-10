Big Moments could represent an editorial change in the way Google presents news





This feature helps to highlight the latest news in real time

Social media plays a major role in where and how news is consumed. Google News can be very inefficient when it comes to the latest news events currently in progress. Instead, get the latest news from places like Twitter. There, someone can unplug their phone and tell the world what’s going on in seconds. Google seems to want to catch up a bit in this regard, which is why the company is coming up with what’s called a “big moment” that can change the way we read our news.

To understand what Google wants to do, we first need to understand the problem that Google wants to solve. If you click on this article from the Google News Feed, it’s probably because it’s not the latest news event. This article probably sat alongside other news articles from other outlets that were published for several hours. In rare cases, you may see articles reporting articles that are currently being rolled out, but they rarely stand out from the crowd of old articles unless they are reported in several places.

If you just want to know what’s going on and get quick updates, this isn’t the ideal scenario. However, we are already receiving services from social media in this regard. This is a more democratized approach, as news coverage spreads through word-of-mouth and reaches more people thanks to user interaction.

According to The Information, Google’s Big Moments feature has been in development for over a year and is further developed in response to Google struggling to keep up with events such as the siege of the US Capitol on January 6. .. Big Moments provides a more historic context, highlighting the most reliable details about a particular incident in real time, such as death and injury statistics, and updating them as new information becomes available. Attempts to provide insight into ongoing events.

Google News is currently being processed by algorithms, AI and machine learning. In the case of big moments, Google needs to make editorial decisions to understand what constitutes a big moment that is worth covering. The decision itself is “algorithmic and based on the signals built into the algorithm and policy,” so the implementation itself can be very similar to what Google News is currently doing.

Google has already been criticized for its advertising and search dominance, among other anti-competitive practices, and although this move essentially constitutes a significant event, or big moment, and not. Will make a decision.

Once Big Moments is published, you’ll be able to see them both in Google search results and in the Google News service itself.

