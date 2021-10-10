6 steps the CEO must take to save digital transformation





In most large companies, digital transformation is failing. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the profit-market capitalization gap widened between companies that learned the dynamics of the digital economy and those that were still managed in an industrial-era way. .. Pandemics have accelerated the adoption of digital and further widened the gap. It emphasized the rapid scaling of the digital economy, network effects, and winner-dominated dynamics, further separating winners from losers, even in the once non-technical sector.

To win in the digital age, you need better digital technology, more agile delivery, and a more tech-savvy C suite. We also need a different way of thinking about strategy and innovation, inspired and supported by the top.

Most companies attempting digital transformation are obsessed with digitizing internal processes and existing products and services for existing customers. However, the main economic benefits of the digital economy usually come from creating innovations with new business models and creating entirely new markets by turning non-customers into customers.

Digital transformation has partially failed because strategic thinking about innovation is still conceptually fixed to past improvements. Many companies, as represented by Professor Michael Porter of Harvard University, suffer from the aftereffects of industrial-era strategy. Professor Michael Porter has studied the past in detail to identify sustainable competitive advantages that can be extrapolated in the future. In a rapidly changing economy, this inevitably led to strategies that were unsuitable for the future. Instead, different ideas are needed to deliver innovations that meet the evolving customer needs. Companies need to not only improve their existing businesses, but also develop the ability to generate innovations that create markets.

Innovation to create a market

Innovations that create markets are innovations that open up markets that never existed before.

Sometimes complex, inconvenient and expensive products are transformed into much more affordable, convenient and accessible products, such as grocery and restaurant food delivery, to make them available for purchase and use by more people. Masu (Instacart, DoorDash).

Even relatively expensive products, such as the Apples iPhone, new products can meet the needs that people are unaware of and create the dynamics that customers need.

Innovations may include creating new organizational methods such as platforms and ecosystems such as the Haiers Rendanheyi model and the Apples App Store, and managing data as an asset (John Deere).

In addition, new exponential digital technologies and their interactions create extraordinary new possibilities for market-creating innovation, along with the benefits of rapid scaling and networking effects.

5 Reasons Why Market-Creating Innovation Needs Different Thinkings

Many senior executives in large companies are confused by the slow pace of innovation and digital transformation within the company. Innovation responsibility in these companies is usually assigned to the business unit that produces the step-by-step innovation. Efforts to undertake innovations that will have a significant impact on future business are rare. Transformation ideas rarely reach senior management for consideration.

There are five reasons why standard management practices in large companies systematically discourage markets from innovating.

First, in an ongoing organization, the operating unit is familiar with existing users, so innovation efforts will necessarily focus on improving things for users.

Second, market-creating innovations may include removing features, such as the physical keyboard of the iPhone, rather than adding or improving them. However, the decision to remove a popular feature is not easy at the lower level of the enterprise.

Third, market-creating innovations can lead to cannibalism of a company’s existing products, so hesitate to interfere with current revenue streams.

Fourth, within a company, corporate incentives usually flow to people who can show immediate results by improving existing products for existing customers. As a result, slow-moving large bets under consideration tend to transform into small bets that produce fast wins.

Finally, tackling bold new innovations can require significant investment. This is usually a decision that can only be made at the highest level of the organization.

Why structural modifications don’t work

Faced with these challenges, senior leaders often grab various structural modifications. They assign responsibility to a new business unit, a new department within a business unit, or a new venture department, but only discover that breakthrough ideas haven’t reached the top yet. Or, assign responsibility to R & D just to track glossy objects that are far from the customer’s needs. Alternatively, they assigned senior managers, but only found such managers involved in the company’s politics.

In the end, they discover if they have been in office for so long that there is no structural solution to the problem. Pursuing such a solution simply moves the problem elsewhere in the company.

Instead, the entire organization, like Microsoft, Netflix, and Amazon, needs to focus on creating value for its customers. Innovation is unlicensed in such companies. Everyone is expected to be responsible for innovating.

6 Necessary Steps CEO Management Must Take

To generate such dedication, the CEO must take six important steps that only the top can take.

First, CEOs need to establish a clear advantage across the company to increase the value of their customers and users. Other goals are important, but customer value must be a top priority.

Second, top management needs to make it clear that the goals of individual departments and units are dependent on the organization’s goal of creating more value for customers and users. The organization must function as one.

Third, CEOs need to prevent losing legacy businesses that don’t add value to their customers, such as when Satya Nadella became Microsoft’s CEO in 2014. This saves resources and energy for a more productive path.

Fourth, company-wide compensation must be in line with these goals.

Fifth, top management needs to establish and continually support value-creating processes that work in the opposite direction, such as Amazon’s PR / FAQ process and SRINABC process. Such a process typically requires the establishment of a value creation forum that promotes innovation across the enterprise.

Finally, the CEO needs to move the organization itself from a steep hierarchy of authority to a network of self-organizing teams, units, or micro-enterprise. In traditional steep authority hierarchies, the CEO is too busy to perform the previous five steps. Too many members will seek CEO approval. As discovered in a 2018 Harvard Business School survey, CEOs of traditionally run companies have little time to think about the future. They are very busy managing their existing business. There are vast and comprehensive functional agendas, business unit agendas, multiple organizational levels, and a myriad of external issues. It also involves a variety of members, shareholders, customers, employees, boards, media, governments, community organizations and more. Unlike other executives, the CEO needs to be involved with all of them. In fact, CEOs have time to embark on digital transformation only by companies operating as a network of self-organizing entities.

