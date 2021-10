Google executive, former PCSO chief in a NE bet in a 2022 poll

An information technology executive, former chief of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and former film actor was one of Nueva Ecija’s incumbents and aspirants who submitted a Candidate Certificate (CoC) on October 8, last year. .. document.

Former PCSO Chief Alexander Baltan. PHOTO BY CELSO CAJUCOM Google and Facebook contractor Larry Soriano Ponce have submitted a CoC to the mayor of Natividad, along with partymate Emelita Manahan, who is seeking re-election as deputy mayor.

As a child farmer, Ponce knew how hard it was when he was alone and said he wanted to help the farmers in his town.

As president and general contractor of Austech Construction Corp., he launched Telstra’s system integrator in Australia to build and operate communication networks such as local voice, mobile phones and internet connections.

During the submission, Ponce was seen with Governor Nueva Ecija Aurelio Umari.

Umari then went to the office of the State Election Commission to meet his rival, Adrian May Joson Quevas, mayor of Parayan, who was vying for governorship.

The CoC filer included candidates from the PDP-Laban and the local party Unang Sigaw from 27 towns and cities in Nueva Ecija.

In the town of San Antonio, former Nueva Ecija police chief Agripino Javier is running for mayor.

His partner, Renan Ponce Morales, chairman of the Besplen Foundation, is aiming for the deputy mayor’s seat against the incumbent Alvin Salonga.

In the town of Kaiyapo, the incumbent Mayor Flor Esteban is aiming for reelection and is deputy mayor in collaboration with former police colonel Manuel Hidalgo.

In the town of Aliaga, the re-elected Mayor of Jero Vargas and his partner Rene Ordanes also submitted a CoC with Alfredo Sardia Domingo, who is looking for a slot in the District 1 Legislature.

The city of Cabanatuan, headed by incumbent Mayor Mika Vergara and Deputy Mayor Jay Vergara, will face Reggie Gonzalez and his running mate Ariel Severino, a former city council member.

Mica, the daughter of Congressman Estrelita Suansing, and former state board member and actor Rommel Padilia also submitted CoCs.

Lommel is the brother of action star Robin Padilla.

Former PCSO chief Alexander Balutan, who submitted the CoC as an independent candidate on October 1, resubmitted under the banner of former Senator Gregorio Honasan 2nd Reform Party.

Mr Baltan told media officials that if he won the May 2022 election, he would call for a revision of the rice tariff law, which would be detrimental to farmers.

Born in the town of Zaragoza, he was responsible for PCSO for three years.

He also served in the Filipino Army for 40 years.

Residents are hoping for a three-cornered battle between Baltan, Suan Singh and Padilla in the first district of Nueva Ecija.

District 1 is home to eight municipalities: Talavera, Aliaga, Guimba, Kuyapo, Keson, Rikab, Targtugu and Nampicuan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2021/10/11/news/regions/google-exec-ex-pcso-chief-among-ne-bets-in-2022-polls/1817986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos