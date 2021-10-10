One-third of technology providers investing more than $ 1 million in AI within two years





Stamford, Connecticut According to a recent report, one-third of technology organizations plan to invest more than $ 1 million in artificial intelligence (AI) technology over the next two years.

Gartner’s report, Emerging Technologies: AI Technology Spending in 2021 Survey Trends, shows that the majority of survey respondents (87%) who see AI as a key investment area have moderate to rapid industry-wide funding for AI. It also shows that it is expected to increase to. According to the company last month, the pace until 2022.

Errol Rasit, Gartner’s Managing Vice President, states that a diverse range of rapidly evolving AI technologies will impact every industry. Technology organizations recognize the potential to evaluate critical data to improve business efficiency, create new products and services, expand their customer base, and generate new revenue, so they’re moving to AI. We are increasing our investment.

These are serious investments that will help dispel AI hype.

Focus on AI investment

The report shows that AI technology has the second highest average funding allocation among other emerging technologies such as the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Technology organizations planning to invest in AI expect to spend the most on average in four areas. AI-generated composite application, $ 624,000. AI-enhanced software development, $ 584,000. AI data and analytics, $ 565,000.

According to Rasit, very few respondents reported funding for AI technology for less than $ 250,000, indicating that AI development is more costly than other technology innovations.

This is not an easy segment to enter due to the complexity of building and training AI models.

See more: Artificial intelligence market

AI immaturity is a barrier to development and adoption

According to Gartner, the findings on AI technology spending highlight the relative immaturity of AI technology compared to other areas of innovation.

For example, 41% of respondents said AI is still in development or in the early stages of hiring, and about half reported hiring key target customers for AI-enabled products and services.

According to Gartner, the answer suggests that there is a potential wave of adoption as new or enhanced AI products and services are available.

Companies investing in AI said technology immaturity was the number one reason for failure to integrate emerging technologies.

Product leaders said the main obstacles to advances in AI implementation are product complexity and lack of skills.

According to Rasit, these survey responses reflect the difficult cycle of developing AI technology, and due to its complexity and the limited number of skilled individuals, the industry as a whole when hiring AI talent. Considering the challenges of.

See more: Artificial Intelligence: Current and Future Trends

Report methodology

The survey of the report “Emerging Technologies: AI Technology Spending in 2021 Survey Trends” was conducted online from April to June 2021.

Gartner surveyed 268 respondents from China, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Respondents were involved in the organization’s portfolio decisions on emerging technologies and worked for organizations in the high-tech industry with revenues of $ 10 million or more in fiscal year 2020.

See more: Top-performing artificial intelligence companies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.datamation.com/artificial-intelligence/one-third-technology-providers-investing-1m-or-more-ai-two-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos