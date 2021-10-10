Google Cloud partnering with Lend-Lease in the world built





Sunnyvale, CA and Google Cloud, Sydney are working with international real estate group Lendlease to digitally transform the construction and operation of buildings and cities.

According to Google Cloud last month, Google Cloud and Lendlease have partnered to lead the world in safer, more sustainable and efficient urbanization projects.

This partnership includes three main areas: Promotion of Lend Lease’s next-generation IT strategy. Integrate new artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and smart data capabilities into Lend Lease’s building lifecycle platform, Podium. Cooperate with joint market development initiatives to drive industry-wide sustainability projects.

Next Generation IT Strategy

By 2022, Lendlease is withdrawing from eight on-premises data centers across four continents, making Google Cloud the only cloud service provider.

Google Cloud is the foundation of Lend Lease’s digital transformation strategy. Lendlease migrates mission-critical enterprise workloads to the cloud, including CAD platforms, in-house project excellence platforms, Oli and e-finance systems.

Lendlease plans to significantly improve operational efficiency and improve decision making through enhanced analytics and reporting, as well as a stronger cybersecurity regime.

Collaborative development of building platform

Lendlease integrates Google Cloud’s AI / ML and smart data analytics capabilities into the Podium platform. Podium operates autonomous buildings to help manage energy use, human needs, and resource management goals.

The two companies will also work together on new Podium products and services to provide customers with the intelligence to improve quality and safety and accelerate the building’s development pipeline.

Digital transformation partners

Google Cloud and Lendlease will collaborate on new cloud-based services backed by the Podium building platform.

They will collaborate on new sales and channel opportunities to drive Podium and Google Cloud adoption among clients and prospects.

Partners hope their work will help drive the digital transformation of the global real estate and real estate development markets and empower companies to reach their sustainability goals.

The partnership will allow Lend Lease to provide clients with more information about the project-building life cycle, said Alistair Diaz, vice president of Google Cloud in Australia and New Zealand.

