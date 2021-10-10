Everything is accelerating in an exponential era – TechCrunch





Buckle up, it will be a wild vehicle.

Improvements in biology, medicine, spacecraft, manufacturing, software, etc. continue to transform the very foundations of society, economy, and politics, setting the pace of change over the past few decades to accelerate in the coming years. I am. TechCrunch covers these innovations almost every day, but we rarely have the opportunity to see what all these changes will ultimately lead to, away from the blazing pace of funding announcements and startup product launches.

Thankfully, London-based writer and entrepreneur Azeem Azhar is here to give directions. He has just published “The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics and Society” and is a longtime writer for the Exponential View newsletter and podcast. I recently hosted Azhar for a live discussion on Twitter Space about his books and the meaning of the world, discussing everything from genetic engineering to data privacy law to the re-localization of the global economy. Below are the highlights of the one-hour conversation.

This interview has been edited and summarized.

Danny Crichton: What made you start writing the newsletter The Exponential View?

Azeem Azhar: This newsletter started six years ago when the company was acquired. There are many founders in this Twitter space, and I think some of them have gone through the acquisition process, but it’s a little strange because they are wearing the clothes of others. Familiar, but unfamiliar, not you. So I just started writing a newsletter for a few of my friends. I’ve been writing a newsletter on the internet since 1996, so it’s always my kind of comfortable blanket.

At the time, there was such a strange situation, one with such magical techniques, and the other with the feeling that something wasn’t working as expected. As many founders have found, I think the newsletter fits the product market just for that reason. It took off and it was like taking over my life. I have spent a lot of time reading about technology, surrounding it, and reading about the political and economic theories that surround our society. Eventually, it really began to merge into a treatise that we were at a really special time in history, with many opportunities and many risks, and it turns into a book, the index era. ..

Crickton: You talk about silicon, genomics, batteries, and the rise of custom manufacturing, all of which are relatively new technologies in human history. Why is this exponential era just beginning?

Azhar: When these technologies started, they were expensive and improved at these double-digit speeds, but they were still expensive and it took time to be cheap enough to be more ubiquitous. Once they begin to be ubiquitous in all complementary businesses, you need to make them a reality for the rest of us who live more widely in the economy and society.

In short, we’ve had chips since the late 1960s, but the moment billions of people have access to computing only happens when the iPhone ships and smartphones begin to take off. This was about the same time that renewables began to compete with traditional fossil fuels.

I think it’s a compound interest phenomenon. With exponential technology improvements, things start to be very boring and you have to build up years, sometimes decades of profits, until the next year’s increments really really make sense.

Somewhere between 2013 and 2016, we can say that we are entering an exponential era. In 2012, many of the world’s largest companies were still former era companies, car companies, oil companies and power companies. But by 2016, all of the world’s largest companies were Tencents and Apples in the world. In 2012, less than half of humanity had real-time access to supercomputers in terms of the number of people with smartphones. By 2016, it was reversed.

Crickton: We have all these new technologies, but some dubbing the exponential gap between what technology can do for us and what society is ready to handle. Can you talk about it?

Azhar: Of course, the challenge here is that technology offers all these incredible possibilities, without which we really wouldn’t be anywhere. However, technology and social norms are inextricably linked to each other.

It’s okay if the rate of change in technology adaptation is within the rate of change in social system adaptation, such as legal or regulatory bodies, or if it’s just a habit around the dinner table. But when technology reaches this turning point, I think it’s been achieved in the last few years, and it’s changing very rapidly. It’s a bit like one of the three-legged races you might have gone to when you were in kindergarten. Or junior high school and your buddy run much faster than you, and you’re kind of left behind.

Technology is adapting and evolving incredibly fast, but our institution intends to change very slowly due to its design. That is, if they change very rapidly, they will be epidemic, or epidemic, not institutional. And the problem is, for most of us, our daily lives, whether we like it or not, those informal customs and habits, and their truly formal regulations, institutional rules, and laws. Is actually dominated by.

The challenge here is not about technology, but about exponential gaps. If this is not addressed, a kind of comfortable function of society will actually begin to be eroded.

Crickton: In this book you mention the French historian Fernand Braudel, who wrote a lot, but some of his works show the extraordinary regularity of medieval life. .. You can live 60-70 years and change almost nothing socially, culturally, politically or economically. It’s like you were born, worked on a farm, continued to work on a farm, and retired from a farm, but nothing changes.

In an exponential era, everything is constantly changing, and are we curious about how we are supposed to handle all those cognitive loads?

Azharu: The load is heavy.

As you know, TechCrunch was my watch as part of what’s happening here. Let me give you an example. While writing the book, I mention a Romanian company called UiPath that does automation software. When I wrote my first draft, UiPath had a valuation of $ 1 billion, but it really, really quickly got there. By the time we received comments on the first draft a few weeks later, UiPaths had a valuation of $ 7 billion. By the time we submitted the final draft to the editor, the valuation was $ 10 billion, but we need to change this in the text. Then, just before the draft was reported, I called the editor, and I said, listen, they were published on NASDAQ with a valuation of just $ 35 billion. And you need to come in now and change that number. It really encapsulates the kind of cognitive load I’m writing.

I have to bear the burden myself, but that level of cognitive burden is widely borne by people due to the lack of psychology and brain geography to openly deal with these exponential changes. increase. You didn’t have to come across UiPaths, Ubers, and DoorDashes, which are growing incredibly fast. As Braudel points out, we have seen things change very linearly, very often, periodically and in an understandable way. As a result, it is not well adapted to this type of technosphere created over the last 30 or 40 years.

Crichton: You’re talking about many techniques that improve exponentially, but on the contrary, there are many techniques that you might think will improve exponentially. Are you curious about what you think about the limits of technology growth and what that means for your treatise?

Azhar: I think the question is where are the core technologies that help with this kind of basic learning rate and kind of constructability. In short, it tends to be much more powerful because it can be integrated with other technologies. Technologies that can be modular and decentralized tend to be technologies that have a much more pronounced learning effect.

Therefore, for example, a hydroelectric dam cannot be expected to exert such an effect. Nor can we expect large aircraft to have such an effect.

I think one of the questions I’m interested in is what happens when the prices of these basic technologies start to effectively drop to zero. This is strange for us, who recently spent $ 2,000 on the new MacBook Pro, but in fact, computing prices are now essentially zero compared to when we were born. And you can see it create all sorts of opportunities around it. The ability to generate energy from renewable energy, the ability to manipulate the biosphere, whether by protein engineering or genetic engineering, and the ability to make things through these 3D printing technologies. What if these costs go to zero?

Crickton: One of the things you argue in this book is that there was this kind of globalization in the industrial era, but with the exponential era, a kind of relocalization that happened to be enhanced by COVID-19. You can see the change. I wonder why I saw the movement of productivity.

Azhar: Many of the technologies we’re talking about are huge supply chain-independent technologies. Decentralized rooftop solar and virtual grid scale batteries created by networking wind power and batteries in electric vehicles. All of this can be done without shipping hundreds of millions of barrels of oil worldwide.

This is beginning to be seen where distributed solar energy is pulling the state away from coal, such as South Australia. But you can also see technologies like high-intensity vertical urban agriculture like Bowery Farming. BoweryFarming basically chops the fields into a kind of mini skyscraper that can be placed in the middle of a city or town to serve food. We don’t optimize our food locally for our supply chain, so we grow it locally and use renewable energy (see also The Vertical Farm review today).

Second, there is cellular agriculture that provides artificial meat, does not require cattle fields, and is highly localized. 3D printing gives us the same thing that doesn’t require a factory miles away. You can just start making things. All of this creates this possibility of doing things more locally and reducing reliance on the global supply chain.

It is one of the driving forces for the local community, but the second driving force is the recognition of competition in the digital space between nations. Since I wrote the book, the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has taken strong steps to control the country’s Internet industry. Also, interestingly, I think we have introduced a new data privacy law that is much stricter than the GDPR. Europe. One of the key lenses behind China’s data privacy law concerns technical sovereignty.

So, along with the move to sovereignty of technology, I think there is a twin power of technology that enables local production and consumption, which is less dependent on the global supply chain. Together, they begin to solve some of the logic that policy makers have felt about globalization and create logic to do things more locally.

Index Era: How Accelerating Technology Transforms Business, Politics, and Society Azeem AzharDiversion Books, 2021, 352

