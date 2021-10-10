October 14th Technical Education Summit





Economic Development Department [EDD] Invite the general public to register for free at the 3rd Tech Education Summit on Thursday, October 14th.

A spokeswoman said: “The Summit will be held virtually from 9 am to 5 pm along two tracks of students and professionals. It will be held by Premier, Hong. David Bart, JP, MP and Minister of Education, Hong. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP also speak to the audience.

“Tech Education Summit speakers were invited to share their experiences in innovative areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, games, augmented reality, fintech, and low-code / no-code techniques.”

Prime Minister Bert said: The government is committed to supporting and encouraging innovation through technology, while at the same time providing the Belmdian with the opportunity to improve his knowledge-based skills.

The Tech Education Summit has slate related speakers and topics that shed light on the various innovative ways technology can make a difference between local and global markets. Participants have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the speakers.

We would like to thank the Ministry of Economic Development, guest speakers, and everyone involved for making sure that the event will be beneficial and informative for all participants.

Maryem Biadillah of the Department of Economic Development said: The TechEducation Summit is part of the EDD Education Program and strives to provide as much information as possible to those considering IT and related technology sectors as part of their career-related decisions. Our aim is to develop and maintain a highly skilled employment pipeline for the benefit of investors and partners in various sectors, including technology, as well as the Bermuda workforce.

To learn more about the 2021 Tech Education Summit or register to attend the event for free, please visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/TechEducationSummit.

