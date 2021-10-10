6 best workspaces other than Google and Microsoft





With the spread of corporate culture, workspace suites are becoming more popular. Investing in a productivity suite, regardless of company size, is a great way to streamline your workflow.

However, you may only have heard of workspaces offered by large companies such as Microsoft and Google. In that case, check out the list of efficient workspaces other than Google and Microsoft.

Spike is a workspace suite that simplifies collaboration with project management and its multifaceted features. Create teams, projects, or groups of clients for simple yet fruitful collaboration. You can also sync multiple calendars to the calendar feature to access all your meetings and meetings from one place.

You can record voice messages and share them with your team for quick communication. It allows you to create tasks for yourself or others and provides you with immediate notification as they are in progress or when the task is complete. You can create personal or collaborative online notes from your inbox.

It’s also easy to create a to-do list in this suite. Other notable features of Spike are:

Add reminders for snooze tasks. Send collaboration invitations to people who aren’t using Spike. Priority inbox for cumbersome email management. Conversational email with the look and feel of a messaging app. Search for something without opening a single email.

Like its name, Samepage allows you to organize, work, track and chat, all from the same platform. This workspace suite provides tools for task management, file sharing, and document collaboration. Easily communicate and collaborate with your team using features such as instant messaging, audio and video calls, groups, and team chat.

With this suite, you can collaborate with any number of teams, colleagues, and guests. You can use a shared calendar to avoid schedule discrepancies. It also provides content and file management capabilities.

This suite allows you to attend productive meetings. This suite allows you to schedule meetings, create agendas, create notes, and assign action points from a single collaborative document. The main features of Samepage are:

A faculty member who chats with colleagues in real time while working on a document. A built-in communication tool integrated with the collaborative canvas. Ask customers and contractors to create, share, and comment for better collaboration. Great for remote and hybrid teams. The ability to link files shared via Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, or Dropbox.

Citrix ShareFile is a collaborative suite that can bring efficiency to your workplace. This teamwork space can be used for file storage, file synchronization, cloud storage capabilities, content management, document management and sharing, content collaboration, and email security. You can also integrate with Google Workspace to access Google Drive, Google Docs, and other apps.

With this suite, you can avoid the inconvenience of sending large files as email attachments and share them securely with just a few clicks. It also provides a legacy data system where you can store your files and access them from anywhere. Other highlighted features of ShareFile are:

Encrypts Microsoft Outlook emails and converts attachments into secure links. Create a dedicated portal for clients to upload and download files. You can save time by signing your documents in minutes using E-Signatures. ShareFileSync folder for instant update synchronization across all devices. Office 365 integration for smooth co-authoring and co-authoring.

Dropbox Business is a great way to collaborate on content and documents by organizing and protecting your files in the cloud. Known as a cloud storage service, it also has the ability to become an efficient workspace suite for file management and collaboration.

The app keeps all your files and documents in a secure, centralized repository, so you can easily share your files with your team members. The team can also provide feedback and edit the document in real time. It also gives you page-by-page performance insights for the most important documents. Find other notable features below:

You can share files of any size with anyone, even if you don’t have a Dropbox account. Multiple protection layers to protect files and documents. A Dropbox password for signing in to apps and websites from any device. Ensure compliance by managing team permissions, activities, and content. Inadvertently edited, deleted, lost document version history and file recovery.

HyperOffice’s Atlas Intranet Collaboration Suite provides teams with collaborative and productive tools. Its easy-to-use features include project management apps, webmail, online calendars, contact management, file storage, and document management. With this cloud-based suite, you can escape the IT overload by not having to download and maintain apps.

Enjoy one-click audio and video conferencing with no additional downloads, in addition to screen sharing and recording capabilities. It also imports information, organizes lists, and syncs with Outlook to manage your contacts. This suite allows you to assign, manage, and track tasks through a centralized portal for seamless task management.

You can also create separate portals for clients, partners, and remote teams. Customized extranet settings are also possible. The following are the main features of Hyperoffice Suite.

A mobile app to stay connected on the go. Company-wide communication and collaboration facility. State-of-the-art data security and data backup program. Cross-platform and cross-browser compatibility for allowed access. We provide interactive tutorials and virtual training at your own pace.

ONLYOFFICE is an open source office suite that you can use in the cloud or host on your own server. This enterprise-ready workspace manages all the processes your business needs, including documents, email, projects, calendars, and CRM. This suite is highly scalable, allowing you to create separate virtual workspaces for your team or department, regardless of size.

You can use it for project management with features such as adding projects, tasks, and subtasks, assigning tasks, visualizing workflows, tracking time, and reporting. With third-party integrated services, you can take your workspace even further by adding your favorite tools such as WordPress, DocuSign, Amazon S3, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Telegram.

Highlighted features of the ONLYOFFICE workspace:

A private room for encrypting real-time document collaboration. Corporate email service with a customized domain name. Intuitive control panel for personalizing your workspace. Data security with encryption during storage and transfer. View file edits, comments, and filters in the document editor.Workspace suite for robust team productivity

Workspaces facilitate collaboration and communication while increasing productivity to reach goals in time. If you’re looking for a workspace that doesn’t belong to a tech giant like Microsoft or Google, the list above will help.

In addition, you can explore AI productivity apps that can increase your productivity while working with your favorite workspace suit.

