Google Cloud Develops Supply Chain Twin Solution





Sunnyvale, CA Google Cloud has released a supply chain twin solution that enables businesses to build digital twins in their physical supply chain from a variety of sources.

According to Google, this solution aims to help companies make plans and decisions through supply chain data from public sources in terms of business systems, partners, and suppliers, inventory, and more.

Supply chain twins have been developed to optimize supply chain functions such as logistics, procurement and distribution.

Google Cloud has also introduced a related supply chain pulse module. You can use this module with Supply Chain Twin to provide real-time dashboards, advanced analytics, alerts about critical issues such as potential disruptions, and collaboration in Google Workspace.

Both supply chain solutions are available globally in preview format.

Increase supply chain visibility

According to a 2017 report from the Business Continuity Institute (BCI), the vast majority of companies do not have a complete supply chain, leading to out-of-stocks, aging manufacturing inventories, or weather-related disruptions.

Out-of-stock items will cost the retail industry an estimated $ 1.14 trillion in 2020, according to an IHL Group report.

According to Google Cloud, the supply chain disruption associated with COVID-19 further points to the need for more “up-to-date insights” on operational and inventory levels.

“Incomplete siled data limits a company’s visibility into the supply chain,” said Hans Thalbauer, managing director of supply chain and logistics solutions at Google Cloud. increase.

Supply chain digital twin solutions were designed to require less partner integration time than traditional API-based integration.

According to Google Cloud, even the first client has reduced analytics processing time, sometimes from hours to minutes.

Simon Ellis, Program VP of IDC, said: “End-to-end visibility across the supply chain is a top priority for supply chain professionals who optimize planning, real-time decision making, and monitoring.

Google Cloud Supply Chain Twin Data Type Business Systems: Understand operations by integrating location, product, order, inventory and other information from ERP and other internal systems Supplier and Partner Systems: Data from suppliers such as inventory Get a complete picture of your business by integrating Understand the supply chain in the context of a wider environment by connecting relevant data

Key Features of Google Cloud Supply Chain Pulse Real-time visibility and advanced analysis: Use the Executive Performance Dashboard to drill down to key operational metrics and view supply chain status Alert-driven event management and collaboration : Set mobile alerts that are triggered when a key metric reaches a user-a defined threshold. Build shared workflows that allow users to collaborate and solve problems in Google Workspace. AI-driven optimization and simulation: Trigger AI-driven algorithm recommendations to suggest tactical responses to changing events, flag users for more complex issues, and impact virtual situations. Simulate

