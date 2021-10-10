



This photo is believed to have been taken a month after the rear crew disappeared (Photo: Hyde News and Pictures / PA).

Police investigating Leah Croucher’s disappearance are investigating photos of shadow figures taken on Google Earth.

Satellite imagery was discovered by the general public while studying a barn that appears to be associated with a teenager who disappeared while walking to work on February 15, 2019.

According to a web survey, the photo was taken a month later in an obsolete barn in Eaton Bray, 18 miles from Liar’s house in Milton Keynes.

It was handed over to the police, who confirmed that they were investigating it.

The barn and large house are located on the grounds searched nearly two years ago as part of an investigation.

Neighbors said they saw police digging up the site as part of the search, but the search seemed to have had no consequences.

However, Eaton Bray’s story resurfaced this month on an online forum named WebSleuths and a Facebook page called Leah Croucher Disappearance Community Investigation.

Before finding a mysterious person, a curious member decided to look for a property on Google Maps to see how it looked and how large the site was.

Rear disappeared while walking to work on February 15, 2019 (Photo: PA) Google Earth image shows a shadowed person (Photo: HNP Newsdesk / Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)

She said: I zoomed in on the house and then moved the cursor along one of the barns next to it. When I zoomed in and then zoomed in again, I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Someone was seen in one of the barns looking out the large open window. It was clearly a woman and she seemed to have a red jacket blanket around her. She was just sitting there.

Members noticed that the Google Earth image was dated March 2019, a month after Leah, who was 19 at the time, disappeared.

She went on: the more I looked at the pictures, the more it looked like rear. The girl looks the same age, she has the same hairline, the same eyes, and the same nice little chubby cheeks.

It shed a tremor on my spine. Is this the rear alive in March 2019? If so, how could she get into the barn?

It looks like she was hiding or someone hid her, why? The questions ran through my head.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of teenagers confirmed that they were looking at the photo (Photo: PA).

The next morning, the woman went to the Milton Keynes police station and passed the information to the police. Details of the former owner, who fled for fear of the gang, were also given to the detective.

The next morning she handed a copy of the photo to a Milton Keynes officer.

A police spokesman said: Thames Valley police can confirm that they have received some images that the investigative team is considering regarding the disappearance of the rear crew.

We always urge the general public to contact the Thames Valley Police with information that may be useful in the investigation by calling 101, reporting online, or going to the Milton Keynes Police Department.

Since these images are currently on the research team, it is not appropriate to comment further on these images. However, there is no problem with this being reported in the media.

Check the news page for other articles like this.

