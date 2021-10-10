Supply chain future technology





There was no shortage of shocks to the supply chain, and most of the turmoil and global financial crisis other than COVID-19 was industry-specific. Floods disrupt the electronic component supply chain, hurricanes disrupt the chemical industry, and earthquakes disrupt the automotive sector. Global production networks formed to optimize cost and efficiency often contain hidden vulnerabilities, and external shocks exploit those weaknesses, McKinsey & Co.・ Knut Arikke, a partner of the company, said.

Global events such as COVID-19 have uncovered existing challenges across business operations and boosted the ability of organizations to adapt to dramatic changes in supply and demand. All of this comes from the changing cost structure across countries and the growing adoption of innovative digital technologies in global manufacturing, Alicke adds.

Most companies are accelerating the digital transformation of their customer journeys and value chains before the pandemic. McKinsey & Company. Alicke hopes that digital technology will be at the core of the next standard, allowing organizations to better meet customer needs and improve operational agility and responsiveness without increasing costs.

During the crisis, many companies were able to overcome staff shortages by automating processes or developing self-service systems for their customers. These approaches can accelerate workflows and reduce errors, and customers often like them. When applied end-to-end, the digital approach can transform the customer experience and significantly increase corporate value.

Companies are also scrutinizing suppliers in the value chain to better understand their production footprint and financial stability. In fact, in a survey of McKinsey supply chain executives, two-thirds of respondents reported asking key suppliers if they had a business continuity plan, with an overwhelming 93% making their supply chains more resilient. He reported that he plans to take steps to make it something. Alicke adds that building redundancy between suppliers, nearshoring, reducing the number of unique parts, and localizing the supply chain.

The pace of digital transformation in the supply chain

Recent events have uncovered the complexity and inherent vulnerabilities of the global supply chain, making the scale and pace of change unprecedented. For example, online grocery deliveries have increased over the last decade in the first 10 weeks of lockdown. & Operations Leader, EYEMEIA.

Since then, the supply chain has become a boardroom priority for many companies. This has spawned a new wave of technology investment focused on building supply chain intelligence, resilience, and agility to better respond to events, risks, and opportunities.

In addition to Burtons’ comments, Brian Houck, managing director of operations consulting at PwC and Mark Hermans, explains that the industry is at a major crossroads in adopting supply chain technology. Moving from a supply chain technology approach with individual applications (Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Demand, etc.) as cloud technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) grow. Can be seen. Plan) To an evolving platform approach.

The old approach of black boxes and on-premises software can’t keep the client’s business pace. Organizations need to raise the bar for supply chain efficiency, agility, and resilience to meet customer demands in the most cost-effective way, and support technologies need to adapt to the same agility.

Steve Davenport, Global Technology Lead in Accenture’s Supply Chain and Operations, adds that technology is more strategically important than ever, as the pace of digital transformation is accelerating in almost every organization. In fact, according to our research, 64% of supply chain executives report that the pace of digital transformation in their organizations is accelerating. As a result of rapid digital transformation, investment in data, AI, and digital twin technologies to power the supply chain is increasing.

Within the next few months, companies will be able to prioritize the idea of ​​learning from the future. You can apply new data sources and AI-driven models throughout your company’s product development, supply chain, and sales lifecycle to recognize that you’re on the right path to growth and build confidence. Ultimately, learning from the future helps businesses prepare for risk.

2022: Future technology in the supply chain

Over the last 18 months, major organizations have rapidly adapted their business models and supply chain ecosystems to develop the ability to live with a high degree of variability and turmoil. In many cases, companies took advantage of this period to increase their overall investment in digital supply chain technology and replace legacy platforms to gain end-to-end visibility and control risk. ..

By 2022, companies are expected to move from survival to prosperity, moving away from managing risk and turmoil and leveraging future growth. To accelerate this growth, innovation and investment aim to win the market with new products, service offerings and consumption models. This includes (1) designing consumer-perceived value (both product and experience), and (2) increasing scale and efficiency through new distribution models such as direct sales to consumers, click-and-collect, and subscription. , (3) will require digital technology to build new features. Burton continues to harness the power of the complete supply chain ecosystem by improving interoperability between customers, partners and suppliers.

In addition to Burtons comments, EYUK’s supply chain transformation leader, Chris Andrews, said in 2022 that companies will continue to invest in building intelligent foundations to improve end-to-end visibility, risk management and decision making. I hope to make it possible. Their supply chain. The variability and turmoil witnessed in recent years remains a reality, and companies need to stay ahead and stay competitive with the ability to capture, process, and understand billions of data points. There is a recognition that.

As companies continue to build existing supply chain technology capabilities, Andrews has (a) advanced planning solutions to better sense and respond to changes in supply and demand, and (b) end-to-end. We anticipate further investment in control of the. Towers provide real-time visibility into supply chain performance, risks, opportunities, and events, enabling leadership teams to make more informed end-to-end decisions. (C) The cognitive automation platform makes real-time recommendations, predicts and delivers results. Create a self-driven supply chain by autonomously chaining decisions within the context of agreed boundaries and business rules.

In agreement with Andrews, Alicke says that the next-generation supply chain is based on advanced technologies such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and highly automated manual repetitive tasks. He added that it could be converted into a process. It has excellent performance. However, these approaches only succeed if the right roles are built into the right organizational structure. Future supply chain organizations will find new organizational units to support end-to-end supply chain management: forecast demand management, end-to-end supply planning and execution, no-touch order management, operational logistics, advanced networks and configurations, And data acquisition.

In 2022, companies will begin to realize that their original use of AI / ML does not return expectations and results. This is due to the weaknesses of the underlying data and hesitation to fully trust these engines. This will not stop your investment in AI / ML, but will relocate where and how you apply the technology. We are confident that the concept of self-healing supply chain data will emerge, shifting the focus to AI / ML and enabling real-time identification and correction of data problems. This allows supply chain leaders to spend less time discussing data quality and more time driving action. As a result, Houck and Hermans add that these innovations will pave the way for AI to become the standard for front-end technology by 2023/2024.

With a break from the pandemic, companies are already delivering value and laying the foundation for expanding and driving the next level of intelligence and automation. Three new technology trends are expected to continue to emerge. The first is technology related to increased sustainability visibility and collaboration in the extended supply chain. This is driven primarily by the increased commitment companies are pursuing for net zero-carbon emissions and the expansion of this commitment to Scope 3, which includes external suppliers and their respective value chains. Said Gustav Mauer, EY’s consumer product supply chain leader, United Kingdom.

Second, to activate Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) technology to support the amount and speed of innovation launches needed to meet the growing consumer needs for new products and services. It’s a new interest. The third technology trend is in the areas of risk and cybersecurity. Enterprises are urging cybersecurity to be implemented not only in their IT systems, but also in operational technology (OT) environments in factories and warehouses. Mauer adds that this trend is driven by a growing number of cyberattacks and significant vulnerabilities in these physical environments due to increased reliance on technology.

Other priority technologies expected in 2022 include cloud, digital twin and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

The cloud is a top-priority technology for supply chain executives, cited by 42% of executives surveyed by Accenture earlier this year. In fact, the pandemic has opened the eyes of the enterprise to a new reality, and the cloud is now at the core of the enterprise, not just its surroundings. Hyperscaler will be seen by customers as a strategic supply chain ecosystem partner that offers innovative features and services that go far beyond traditional supply chain vendor software cloud hosting. Technology is no longer just one means of success, Davenport says, all possible success depends on that means.

In addition to the cloud, more companies believe they will implement digital twin technology. This allows companies to collect, visualize, and contextualize data from physical assets and entire projects to bridge physical operations and digital capabilities. This new and improved outlook across business operations is critical to keeping companies agile in the ever-changing global environment. Technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) continue to gain momentum, and AR provides access to data and digital systems, enabling businesses to become more efficient, accurate, and secure, Davenport said. I conclude.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://supplychaindigital.com/technology/2022-future-tech-supply-chains The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

