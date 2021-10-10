Facebook whistleblower Haugens’ historic Google patent application may raise eyebrows





All posts, ads, and suggestions presented to users on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are not happy little accidents. The Facebook platform uses complex algorithms and AI to analyze usage and engagement patterns to infer the types of content that users are most likely to engage with. What is presented to the user is the carefully selected content. Of course, there are scattered bias dujours that social media platforms like. The specific content presented to users is at the heart of last week’s disclosure of Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen. Haugen, a former data scientist and product manager at Facebook, said Facebook deliberately created content that was rigorously optimized for engagement and reaction, “even if the content was deliberately harmful, based on social network-specific research.” Claims to spread to. It’s clear that Facebook will introduce users. If Facebook knows that certain content is harmful and presents it to the user anyway, that’s a problem.

Haugen’s terrible disclosure claims that Facebook ultimately brings benefits and growth over user health, and Senator seeks some meaningful regulation of Facebook and its various assets. Landed her in front of.

Much research and discussion is needed before rushing to take action on Hogen’s claims and Facebook’s reaction, especially considering the technical deficiencies of many elected civil servants. However, some of Google’s recently discovered patent applications featuring inventions by Haugen (and partners) depict interesting pictures of Facebook whistleblowers’ minds and potential motives.

The breadth of patents allows Haugen not only to filter unwanted (or potentially dangerous) content, but also to present specific content to users based on pre-determined criteria and engagement goals. It shows that you have a clear understanding of the methods and mechanisms you need.

All patents featured by Frances Haugen can be found in this advanced search of the US Patent Office database. Given that Haugen was all filed while at Google, many of the patents are targeted at search results, but “evaluating content in a computer network environment” and “to users based on social activity patterns.” There are titles such as “Proposal Offer” and “Decision”. Social network interactions and informed content of interest “seems to be honestly in line with Haugen’s allegations blaming Facebook. In particular, one patent, “Generating a Filtered View of Content Streams,” succinctly covers the claim. Image Patent Application from “Generating a Filtered View of a Content Stream” A summary of that patent states, “In general, one innovative aspect of the subject matter described herein is embodied in a manner that includes the action received. A request to filter the content items displayed in the content stream. A request to specify one or more criteria for filtering the content stream. Traverse the social graph and connect with one or more criteria. Identifies a data item that has an attribute that meets at least one of the following; to the user; identifies the content item associated with the identified data item; generates a filtered view of the content stream. Filtered view Includes identified content items and excludes other content items that appear in the content stream. ”In addition, a 2018 patent application entitled“ Summarizing Social Media Content Using Metadata ” It seems to be suitable for discussion.

How you interpret these insights ultimately depends on your opinion on Franceshausen and Facebook. Is Haugen a hypocrite who knew exactly how to solve Facebook’s problems and rarely rocked the company during his tenure? Or is she an expert in the subject of frustration trying to make a difference for the greater benefit of society? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

