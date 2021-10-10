



Website sizes range from a few pages to millions of pages.

For beginners, every page of the site is equally important and anyone searching online should be able to find them.

However, click depth does help or prevent people from finding information. So is it a Google ranking factor?

Claim: Click depth as a ranking factor

Click depth is the number of clicks required to move from your home page to another page on your website.

You can assign numbers to different pages of your site based on their distance from your home page.

You can assign 0 to the home page. The depth value of the page linked to the home page is 1. The value of the link on one page is 2. The link on page 2 will be 3.

It is argued that pages with lower click depth values ​​tend to rank higher in search results.

Evidence of click depth as a ranking factor

In the 2018 Google Webmaster Central Hangouts, John Mueller explicitly addressed click depth.

He carefully showed that Google pays a little attention to how easy it is to find content on a particular website. If the home page is the strongest page on the site, he said Google puts a bit more weight on pages one click away than pages one click away in search results.

This makes sense for what we know about search engine crawlers.

Brendan Bennett of Selesti states that Google’s web crawlers are unlikely to browse the page after three clicks from the home page (unless the site is considered very reliable). This means that pages with more than 3 clicks are unlikely to be indexed by Google, attract organic traffic, or earn ranks.

Botify recommends placing the most strategic web pages at a depth of 5 or less, but individual sites vary by crawl and PageRank.

Google’s PageRank algorithm determines the value of a web page by determining the number and quality of pages linked to it.

PageRank can take advantage of other websites that cite the page in question, while internal PageRank is the rank of a page within a particular website.

For most websites, the home page is the most linked and valuable page, and also the most trusted page.

Pages that are linked directly from the home page are usually considered more important and have the highest fairness of the link. As the link moves away from the home page, the ranking is less likely to go up.

Depth of Clicks as a Ranking Factor: Our Verdict

Click depth may be a ranking factor. But even so, it’s probably not a factor in creating or breaking your ranking.

More importantly, consider the user experience and make it easy for your site visitors to access all your content.

Our verdict is ultimately based on Mueller’s careful remarks on the relative importance of click depth.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

