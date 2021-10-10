Proptech Parade: From flex desks to 3D puddings …





As usual, many start-ups showcase new technologies and innovative approaches at Tech Alley’s Expo Real and adjacent Real Estate Innovation Forum.

This year’s range of technologies and applications is extensive. From flex desks and intelligent energy management systems to 3D printed homes, 3D real estate visualizations, and promising parking lots.

In a session entitled “How Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize the Future of Office Space Design,” Haworth strategist Nishitha Bali said AI and big data make office space design more dynamic with needs in mind. Find ways to support you in an intelligent and efficient way. Of the user.

In a panel discussion on construction technology, participants asked if the first 3D-printed home would help solve the affordable housing problem, among other places in the Netherlands, or if it was just a hype. I will discuss.

In another session, we’ll show you how automation can “guarantee the future” and turn it into a complete “ecosystem” for residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

Expo Real commented on the trend towards digitalization in the real estate sector, saying: .. “

At the same time, the organizers emphasize that much can be gained from exchanging ideas between young start-ups and established companies. For this reason, it makes sense for “digital natives” to work with “digital dinosaurs” to identify solutions to many of the challenges facing the real estate industry.

According to Expo Real, one of the reasons for founding Tech Alley was the desire not only to present ideas and products to young companies, but also to provide a platform to attract the attention of potential funders. Raising the money needed to expand and develop products and services has never been easier for start-ups, but the Covid-19 pandemic makes it more difficult than ever.

“Many investors have decided to take a’wait-and-see’approach, severely limiting opportunities to market new businesses. Many young companies that have already successfully entered the market are currently struggling to access second-stage financing to drive continued growth. And just as many startups are spin-offs from large (established) companies, there is also the reverse route of joining large companies and growing beyond them. However, this all requires “exposure” and proper contact creation. And where is it better to create these contacts than ExpoReal? “

The latest version of PropertyEU’s Firestarters magazine tracks the latest proptech trends and is available on ExpoReal.

