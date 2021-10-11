Is it a Google ranking factor?





Normalization is loosely related to search rankings, but is it difficult to call it a ranking factor?

You may have heard that the rel = ”canonical” tag is a tool that can be used to combine ranking signals from multiple URLs into a single canonical URL.

That’s true, but it’s a tool with limited use cases.

Even if used correctly, there is no guarantee that Google will follow the instructions.

Find out more about canonical URLs and how the rel = ”canonical” tag is associated with search rankings.

Claim: Normalization (rel = ”canonical”) is a ranking factor

Rel = ”canonical” is an HTML tag that can be used to tell Google which version of the page to display in search results if there are multiple versions of the page.

This is most commonly used as a way to integrate duplicate URLs into your site, but it can also be used when content is republished or syndicated across multiple domains.

Google doesn’t like to show duplicate content in search results, so choose one URL instead and omit the other. This is called a canonical URL.

In addition to telling Google which URL to display in search results, some people think that the rel = “canonical” tag can transfer ranking signals from one page to another.

This is what Google is saying about canonicals related to search rankings.

Evidence: Normalization as a ranking element (rel = ”canonical”)

Google’s official guide to advanced SEO has an entire chapter on how to use normalization to consolidate duplicate URLs. Curiously, it doesn’t mention anything about search rankings.

However, Google’s John Mueller previously worked on canonical and search ranking topics in one of his weekly SEO Q & A sessions.

In this particular example, Mueller recommends that site owners use the rel = ”canonical” tag for duplicate content. This is because all ranking signals can be combined into one. He said:

“In general, we recommend using rel =” canonical “instead of noindex for duplicate content.

Using noindex tells us that this page should not be indexed at all.

In the legitimate case, this page is basically the same as the other pages I have, which is useful as I can get all the signals I have for both of these pages and combine them into one. increase.

On the other hand, if you have noindex, or if you block in robots.txt, the signal associated with the blocked or noindexed page will be lost and dropped. “

This is a confirmation that Google can combine ranking signals from duplicate content into a single canonical URL using the rel = ”canonical” HTML tag.

Normalization as a ranking factor: our verdict

Normalization has been found to be related to search rankings, but it is not always a ranking factor.

You can use the rel = ”canonical” tag to combine signals from multiple duplicate URLs into one, but it’s still not a reliable tool.

Even if the rel = ”canonical” tag is used correctly, Google may ignore it and instead choose its own canonical URL to display in search results.

The rel = ”canonical” tag is a suggestion rather than a directive, not a ranking element.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

