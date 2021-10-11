Gary Bobrovitz: District 8 Calgary Council Candidate Survey





Postmedia News Gary Bobrovitz

Name: Gary Bobrovitz

Ward: 8

Occupation: City Hall reporter and political journalist for 40 years on Global TV.

Political / Volunteer Experience:

I volunteer for prostate cancer support groups and fluoride campaigns. As a member of the Cliff Bungalow-Mission Community Association, I helped create the Lilac Festival. He also helped create the 2013 Flood Relief Concert at McMahon Stadium.

What motivated you to find a seat in the city council?

I want to give back to the community I have lived in for over 40 years and improve the lives of the people in District 8. As a Global News City Hall reporter, I have a strong and effective skill set and experience. It is a representative of the people of the 8th ward. I ask difficult questions and get the best results for everyone.

Describe your leadership style:

I work with people. I am a team player who can build consensus for decision making. I am open-minded and listen to every aspect of every discussion. I have been a fair and balanced city hall journalist for 40 years. As a member of the 8th ward assembly, I will continue that practical and impartial approach.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Calgarian people? And what should we do about it?

The only most important issues facing Calgarian people are employment and economic recovery. Progress has slowed due to falling COVID and crude oil prices. We must continue to build our city to meet the needs of today’s Calgarian and everyone in the future. I encourage the city council to adopt sustainable growth promotion policies. In order to work in a diverse and vibrant local economy, the Calgarian people need to be restored.

What are the three most important issues in your ward and how do you deal with them?

The three most important issues in District 8 are security, development and the eradication of the homeless.

I will work with the Calgary Police Service to develop an integrated community security strategy. This includes more non-police options for vulnerable Calgarian people who need mental health and addiction support. This should also include an increase in police foot and bicycle patrols throughout District 8.

I drive the solution so that the community and developers can work better together. This means greater engagement, greater transparency in development and land use bylaws, and simplification of the planning permit process.

My goal is to end the homeless in the next term of the city council. This can be achieved by investing more public resources and negotiating increased funding from the federal and state governments. Housing is a human right. All Calgarian people need access to safe and secure accommodation.

Do you support a strategy to revitalize the downtown area of ​​the city? Where should funding and programs be focused?

I support the updated Downtown Strategy, which includes the 8th District of Beltline, passed by the City Council in April. Ensure that funding and development programs are fairly distributed to benefit the entire core. This includes revitalizing infrastructure such as roads and bridges, prioritizing increased transportation funding in and around downtown. I also focus on more affordable housing to encourage more people to live in downtown Calgary.

In partnership with Urban Vertical Agriculture, we have announced a new creative and dynamic strategy to revitalize downtown Calgary. UVA is a private sector funded company that creates core jobs, provides food security, fills currently vacant commercial spaces and takes people downtown for both work and shopping. I will go. No taxpayer money is spent on this economically feasible, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable project.

What innovative projects or job creation strategies can you propose to help Calgary recover after COVID?

There are two strategies to facilitate COVID recovery in Calgary. First, we’ll show you Buck-A-Ride transit fares to increase passenger numbers, bring Calgarian back to the office, and go out for hospitality and recreational activities. Next, we will set up the Young Entrepreneurs Start-Up Fund, which will provide a $ 50,000 grant for new businesses, subject to hiring local employees. I will submit these suggestions to the city council members during the first 100 days of being a city council member in District 8.

What should the city council do to keep young adults from leaving Calgary?

I urge the city council to do more to end the brain drain and keep young and talented Calgarian in our community. Young Calgarians need to make our city attractive in order to enjoy a balanced lifestyle, start their careers, pursue their passions and buy homes. I have set up the Young Entrepreneurs Start-Up Fund to provide a $ 50,000 grant for new businesses, provided it employs local employees. I will send the mayor, members of the city council, and Calgary economic development staff throughout Canada and around the world to promote more economic missions to promote our city. We have a young, well-educated and ambitious workforce to provide businesses and employers with transfers to Calgary. We need to keep moving the tech innovation hub, which has made great strides over the last 18 months. Young Calgarian people need a place to live. I expand Calgary Housing Company and Reachable Housing Calgary to support affordable homes and promote home ownership. We were encouraged by the potential of Victoria Park’s event center and the continued expansion of outdoor patios to create a vibrant, livable and engaging Ward 8.

The next city council may be asked to return fluoride to the city’s water services. What is your position on this?

I support fluoridation. Scientific information confirms the dental health benefits of this policy, especially for children and the elderly. I actively participated in a successful fluoride introduction campaign in 1990 and continue to do so.

* All candidate Q & As have been edited for clarity and brevity.

VisitCalgary will vote for all election news in 2021.

