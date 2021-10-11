Bitcoin has increased by 90% since the beginning of the year





At the time of writing these lines, Bitcoin is $ 55,000 today. This means an increase of about 90% since the beginning of 2021.

Impressive in itself, but even more remarkable is BTC’s performance compared to other well-known investment tools such as the most popular stock market indexes, the world’s largest companies, and precious metals such as gold and silver.

BTC vs. everything else – YTD2021. Source: TradingView S & P500 and Nasdaq Left Behind

Major cryptocurrencies entered at around $ 28.9k in 2021 and soared to an invisible height at $ 65,000 in April. This is the highest ever ever. What followed was a few months of turmoil caused by FUD, first from Elon Musk and later from China.

After falling below $ 30,000 in July, BTC has resumed a bullish move, almost doubling its value to $ 55,000 at the time of writing these lines. Specifically, it means an increase of almost 90% since the beginning of the year.

Speculation can be at the end of the year, and $ 100,000 is the general opinion, but it’s worth investigating how Bitcoin compares to other assets in the more traditional financial sector.

Let’s start with arguably the most popular stock market index, the S & P 500. It tracks the performance of the 500 largest companies listed on US exchanges. It was really good this year, entering at 3,700 and recording a new ATH at 4,520 in early September, but returned to just 4,391 at the closing price on Friday. In other words, it will increase by about 18% in 10 months.

At the same time, the Nasdaq Composite has recorded a slightly more modest rise since the beginning of the year, just under 15%. Interestingly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased at a very similar rate over the same time frame.

Take a look at the single shares of the most prominent companies in the world. Apple’s share is up 10% in YTD, Microsoft’s YTD ROI is up 35%, Amazon’s share is only 3%, Facebook (23%) and Tesla’s share is up 7.5%.

Google (Alphabet, symbol GOOG) performed best with a 61% increase in YTD. Still, none of them are close to Bitcoin in terms of annual profits.

Bitcoin vs. Gold vs. Silver

It’s also worth comparing cryptocurrencies to yellow metals and perhaps silver, as they are considered digital gold by many. After all, at least according to 8marketcap.com, silver’s market capitalization is still larger than Bitcoin.

The two metals have become particularly popular these days, leading to increased global economic uncertainty and inflation. Still, gold (probably the most used and valuable commodity store in history) has been declining since the beginning of the year. October was slight, but it decreased by more than 7%.

The situation in silver is even worse as it fell 17% against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

As a result, neither of the two most popular precious metals can even approach Bitcoin in terms of annual profits, at least as of October. So it’s no big surprise that many celebrities such as Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Wozniak and Michael Saylor describe Bitcoin as a better option than gold.

It’s also worth noting that cryptocurrencies have become the best performing assets of the last century, with ROIs of 8.9 million percent.

