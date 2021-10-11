West Midlands will create an additional 52,000 digital technology jobs and grow 2.7 billion people.





Regions projected to create an additional 52,000 technical roles by 2025 could add 2.7 billion economies by 2025

West Midlands has been named one of the fastest growing tech sectors and is expected to create thousands of new jobs by the end of 2025 in areas where the digital industry is thriving.

According to a new government report released prior to Birmingham Tech Week, the region is recognized as a top performer of digital growth and is projected to create an additional 52,000 roles in the sector over the next four years-55. % Bumper increase after 2019.

Technology growth in the region increased by an average of 7.6% annually between 2014 and 2019. This is the fastest region in the UK. It is expected to generate at least $ 2.7 billion in the local economy by 2025.

New figures compiled by job search engine Adzuna and investment analysts Dealroom for the UKs Digital Economic Council and TechNation are on track for West Midlands tech companies to raise more venture capital investment in 2021 than in the previous year. It shows that. The number of high-tech jobs advertised in the region has almost doubled since December 2020.

West Midlands tech companies have already raised 454 million venture capital funds this year, compared to 358 million last year, with tech vacancies rising from 5,099 in December 2020 to October 2021. The number has increased to 9,287.

Digital Minister Chris Philp said:

As Birmingham Tech Week begins, you can see the West Midlands digital sector enter the golden age.

For those who want to pursue a career in the tech industry, the region is rapidly becoming a digital talent powerhouse with the opportunity for quality, high-paying jobs.

We are determined to take the country to the next level, support digital businesses with innovative policies to enhance digital skills and create jobs, and everyone can benefit from this dynamic sector. We are working 24 hours a day so that we can do it.

Published as part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), which evaluates the UK’s Regional Digital Ecosystem Report, the growth rate shows that the digital sector thrives as Birmingham’s annual digital, technology and innovation celebrations begin. It highlights the area where you are.

The DCMS report is used to focus on the regional growth of the digital economy and help governments work to improve. This allows us to work with the sector to leverage potentially untapped areas and create more wealth and jobs.

To ensure that local people have the skills to match their local employment needs, the government is supporting the West Midlands Local Digital Skills Partnership to bring together the public, private, and third sectors, and people’s digital. Improve your skills and make sure people of all backgrounds have access to training.

This work was successful last month with a new report showing increased awareness of digital opportunities among young people, increased digital skills and career opportunities available, and increased business credibility.

Digital entitlements to allow adults in need of digital entitlements to get new digital qualifications for free, kickstart schemes for young people, last week’s confirmation of government-funded scholarships in AI and data science, etc. With the deployment of Gigabit broadband, in addition to local and national investments in digital skills, UK technology innovators will be able to handle ever-increasing data and take advantage of new advances in Internet-connected technology. It will be available.

As more people work remotely, tech entrepreneurs can get the reliable connectivity they need to start and run their business from anywhere in the UK, even in remote locations. increase.

Thanks to the government’s bold steps to encourage investment and bankruptcy barriers, West Midlands gigabit coverage has exploded from less than 3% in 2019 to 63% today.

West Midlands was recently designated as one of the areas set up to benefit from the government’s 5 billion project gigabit. This is the largest broadband deployment in UK history.

Approximately 194,000 unreachable homes and businesses in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire are scheduled to begin procuring in November 2022, thanks to 183 to 331 million government investments. Access to Gigabit Broadband is granted.

The region also benefits from the highest percentage of households with internet access, at 97%.

Dr. George Windsor, Head of Data and Insights at TechNation, said:

Employment opportunities in the digital sector are now one-eighth, and it is clear that strong employer demand is driving tremendous growth in tech jobs across the region and the UK.

After the government’s UK innovation strategy began this summer, the rapid growth of the West Midlands technology sector is a testament to the quality, innovation policy and opportunities of digital talent in this thriving region of the UK.

Tech Nation has scaled up technology from West Midlands to a cohort of Applied AI, Libra, Upscale and Fintech over the past month, including Birmingham-based 3D Print Vitamin Health Tech Nationalized and AI self-driving car company Conigital. Welcomed. Work across industries to better shape the UK and the world.

Kim Really of the Birmingham Tech Week Chair said:

The technology sector in our area is booming. We have a number of successful start-up and scaling businesses, growing an ecosystem that powers FinTech to EdTech.

Everyone is working hard to spotlight the West Midlands, so there’s a real sense of celebration and collaboration throughout the city. This is especially exciting for me and I’m proud that Birmingham Tech Week can play an important role in this.

Explosive increase in technical jobs

The West Midlands digital economy is booming as Britain begins to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Tech Nation’s analysis, Birmingham is the second-ranked city in terms of living expenses and salaries for technical jobs, with these jobs accounting for 22% of all jobs in 2020, up 17% from 2018. increase.

Fast-growing startup scene

West Midlands has been successful in attracting large digital sector employers, especially in Birmingham. According to Tech Nations Data Commons, there are 1,308 start-ups in the region transforming industries such as Ed-tech, digitalization and manufacturing.

Top 5 tech cities

According to Adzuna, the average advertising salary for digital tech jobs in Birmingham is 51,774. The city’s highest paid jobs include data architects, with an average advertising salary of 76,052. Technical Architect, Average Advertising Salary 74,043, Python Developer, Average Advertising Salary 63,480.

About DEC: The Digital Economy Council is an independent member’s non-statutory advisory board established to provide advice to the government. Its purpose is to leverage the expertise of the industry and the broader technical community to develop a world-leading digital economy that serves everyone.

About Tech Nation: Tech Nation is a growth platform for technology companies and leaders. TechNation has many years of experience driving and supporting the expansion of UK technology companies. Over 20 cohorts and 600 companies have successfully graduated from TechNations’ growth program. Alumni include Skyscanner, Darktrace, and Monzo.

About Adzuna: Adzuna is a job search engine. Founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, formerly from eBay, Gumtree, Qype and Zoopla, it is backed by leading venture capital firms Passion Capital, LocalGlobe, Index Ventures and Smedvig Capital.

