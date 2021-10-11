Significantly improved camera and battery life makes iPhone 13 models shine





(KTLA) – With the launch of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, this year’s phone has improved cameras, improved battery life and fun in the new cinematic mode. But are they worth the upgrade? That’s why we consider replacing the handset.

Let’s start with the model. This year, you can choose from four options: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These models come in a variety of colors.

That sounds confusing, but this year Apple has simplified things by creating two major variations. The specs are the same for 13Mini and 13 and 13ProMax. So your decision is whether it’s better or better than a phone of the size you want. The larger the handset, the longer the battery life.

What is the easiest way to distinguish between different models? There are two camera lenses on the back of the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 13 Pro has three camera lenses because a telephoto lens has been added to the mix.

Let’s start with iPhone 13. This is the model most people buy. It was a super wide-angle lens and an improved standard lens. This means you can get better shots even in dark places. It depends on how good you are with the phone you currently have. The older the model, the brighter the photo will look when taken at 13.

(Photo by Rich De Muro)

It also has a longer battery life than last year’s iPhone 12, which was hit by 5G. The gap has been filled.

The iPhone 13 Pro is a bigger upgrade to the two and the phone, available when you need great photos and the best video you can capture on today’s smartphones.

Here, all three lenses have been improved to make the photo better in the dark. You can see my comparison photo here, but the important thing is that this phone takes pictures faster in the dark. In other words, the first time you try to take a picture, you will get a clearer picture.

Here is a photo taken with the iPhone 13 Pro.

(Photo by Rich DeMuro) (Photo by Rich DeMuro) (Photo by Rich DeMuro) (Photo by Rich DeMuro) (Photo by Rich DeMuro)

With the iPhone 13’s telephoto lens, you can zoom in three times over last year’s Pro model.

Battery life has been significantly improved.

The iPhone 13 can also take macro photos, so it’s fun to get closer to the subject. The only downside here is that the camera can go crazy because it’s always trying to figure out when to switch to macro mode. This can cause the lens to switch back and forth strangely when trying to capture something. I feel that Apple will learn how people use the phone and will tweak this in future software updates.

Another advantage of using Pro is the new high refresh screen rate up to 120Hz. This is what Apple calls ProMotion.

When you swipe to unlock the phone and go to the home screen (it doesn’t look as smooth as butter), it’s very obvious, but you barely notice any changes in the everyday usage of the phone. bottom.

All 2021 iPhone models include cinematic mode, which is a portrait mode for video. The subject is in focus while the background is blurry. You can see the demo in the video below. This is a fun feature, but over time you’ll see if it’s new or really useful.

Photos taken with the iPhone 13 appear sharper and more contrasting by default. You can also adjust their universal look with a new feature called Photo Style. Choose from standard, rich contrast, liveliness, warmth, or coolness. According to Apple, these are better than filters because they maintain the skin tone of the face.

Conclusion: This year’s improvements are gradual, with some corrections from last year, such as battery life. But they are all summed up to make the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro the best smartphones you can buy today. Some might argue that there are benefits of the iOS operating system and better cameras, but when I say this, I’m including the Apple ecosystem.

You can’t find a smartphone with better apps, better accessories, better smartwatches to connect, and better technical support and repairs when you need them.

If your phone is older than the iPhone 12 model, the iPhone 13 model will show some good improvements in camera, performance, and screen.

The iPhone 13 Mini starts at $ 699, the iPhone 13 starts at $ 799, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $ 999, and the Pro Max starts at $ 1099. One of the nice things about this year is that base storage started at 128GB, doubling last year. However, if you plan to shoot a lot of video, it may be worth using the 256GB model.

