



No matter which sector of the European economy you choose, there are many companies that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, while emissions in sectors such as construction, power generation and agriculture are much lower than in 1990, transportation emissions have increased by 33%. The European Union will have a very difficult time achieving its climate goals unless it immediately puts a brake on transport pollution.

Future challenges have important economic aspects. Europe’s highly competitive automotive and transportation industries play a key role in driving its economic growth and employment. If Europe lags behind the development and adoption of sustainable technologies within the next decade, it will come at a high price.

The EU cannot afford to follow the leadership of Asia and North America with sustainable technology. Nor can you take a step for your baby. Instead, policy makers must act boldly to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport by supporting innovation and removing barriers to green investment in the sector.

Innovation doesn’t just mean inventing new technologies. More fundamentally, it means devising new ways to do things. And when it comes to transportation, many technologies already available can drive rapid advances in sustainability.

For example, electric vehicle and battery technology is becoming more sophisticated, accessible and affordable day by day. Battery costs have fallen by more than 80% since 2010, and electric vehicle sales have increased by 73% globally in 2018 alone. Meanwhile, big data, artificial intelligence, and digitization enable further innovation from ride-sharing platforms to self-driving cars. Given that cars, trucks and other road vehicles account for more than 70% of all transportation emissions, the potential for progress is enormous.

But state-of-the-art technology is not the only way to achieve a more sustainable transportation system. During the Covid-19 pandemic, cities across Europe created temporary bike lanes, leading to a surge in cycling. High-traffic roads such as Pariss Rue de Rivoli have also been transformed into pedestrian zones.

These initiatives not only facilitated zero-emission transport and helped local businesses survive the pandemic, but also proved that the measures already in hand could make great strides.

Still, much more research and development is required to overcome many transportation challenges. Reducing emissions from ships and planes is one clear example. In a broader sense, large, timely investments are needed to reduce technology costs, increase efficiency, support starters and create new markets.

However, investing in new green technologies comes with risks. We often don’t know what big breakthroughs look like or what technologies will prevail. It is difficult to invest large amounts of capital in charging networks or hydrogen gas if it is not clear which fuel people’s cars will use.

In the face of a high degree of uncertainty, businesses and public institutions often take wait-and-see attitudes and delay investment. Many European companies are unable to find the investment they need to support innovation because banks are wary of a plunge. Meanwhile, investors may continue to fund old and dirty technologies to meet their short-term needs.

To change investor calculations, we need to create financial tools that diversify risk to many stakeholders, along with policies and regulations that facilitate the development of new infrastructure and technologies.

Public banks, such as the European Investment Bank, play an important role here. Lending loan guarantees, venture capital, and public-private partnerships gives you more opportunities for innovative start-ups, research projects, demonstration plants, and commercial deployment of new technologies.

Already the EIB is a Dutch company to support an early demonstration plant by Northvolt in Sweden to develop some of the world’s most modern batteries and to deploy ultra-fast vehicle charging stations in many European cities. Promised to fund Allego. We also support the deployment of 5G mobile networks throughout Europe. This enables better communication between connected cars, makes driving safer, and increases the chances of successful technologies such as self-driving cars. The EIB is also a major supporter of trains and trams throughout Europe, with the goal of reducing the number of cars and trucks on the road.

We are constantly reviewing new funding plans for European start-ups developing vision sensors and charging systems for electric bicycles and self-driving cars. Our advisory services also help cities across Europe achieve their goals, such as finding new funding for electric buses and designing towns that encourage cycling and walking.

But the climate crisis needs a global solution. As a result, EIB also supports green transport far across European borders. For example, we helped build subway systems in the cities of Bangalore, Lucknow and Pune, India. We have also worked with the Governments of the World Bank, Luxembourg and Germany to establish the Urban Climate Finance Gap Fund, which focuses on launching green investments in North and Global South issues, including the transportation sector.

However, the fact remains that the world does not have enough public funding to fund the transition to a low-carbon future. Ultimately, the private sector needs to take the lead. Major industrial players, entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations need to adopt a more agile, bold and innovative approach. EIB exists at every stage, provides guidance and shares risks.

Record temperatures and extreme weather events across Europe and North America in recent months have little doubt that we have entered a decade of success or failure in terms of climate. To create a sustainable future, we must embrace creativity and openness and ensure that Europe’s brightest and boldest initiatives receive the support they deserve.

