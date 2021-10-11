Mavenir Appoints Dipesh Ranjan Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific | Your Money





Mavenir today announced that it has appointed Dipesh Ranjan, the industry’s only end-to-end cloud native network software provider, as Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific. With over 20 years of experience and expertise in rapidly changing technology trends such as cloud, AI, software definition and zero trust networks, Dipesh has led Mavenirs’ unique market development strategy for rapid growth of companies in the region. Accelerate and respond. ..

We are pleased to have a respected industry veteran like Dipesh join Mavenir at such a crucial time. We also look forward to his leadership in driving Mavenirs’ growth in the APAC region, said Bahram Jalarizadeh, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Mavenir.

It’s worth noting that Mavenir has achieved this in a highly competitive world of communications technology, says Dipesh. We are pleased to take part in these opportunities, where cloud and software innovations are driving new growth in the Mavenirs market turmoil. The app is a new edge, with cloud-native software dominating the digital revolution, Mavenirs’ broad portfolio and innovative technologies bring unprecedented means for digital transformation to phone companies, enterprises, global system integrators and hyperscalers. To provide. We look forward to this incredible new journey with Mavenir.

Dipesh has over 22 years of experience in the telecommunications and cloud industries. He is renowned for his expertise in a new generation of technology ecosystem and his ability to build a business from scratch while developing and managing a high-performance global team. Prior to Mavenir, Dipesh was appointed Vice President and Managing Director of Tata Group’s innovation business, Net Foundry, Asia Pacific, Japan and India after nearly 15 years of key positions at Tata Communications. There, he led successful initiatives with carriers, businesses and cloud providers, established various regional business units around companies and partners in India and Asia Pacific, and established a global partner group based in the United Kingdom. I built it. He is a graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Business and represents the MIT Education Council in Singapore.

Dipesh is headquartered in Mavenirs Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Singapore.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single software-based automated network running in any cloud. Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, is focused on transforming the way people connect around the world, accelerating software network transformation for more than 250 telecommunications service providers in more than 120 countries. .. World subscribers. For more information on Mavenir, please visit www.mavenir.com.

