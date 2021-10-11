Google focused on making iPhone apps more iOS native





Google applications on iOS have long been criticized for not feeling platform-native. Earlier this year, the company’s designers reviewed their approach to developing iOS apps and chose to change.

Google apps on iOS look and work much like Android apps. It’s fine in itself and a corporate privilege, but Apple enthusiasts find that Google applications don’t respect common iOS conventions and “feels” for a user experience between first-party and third-party clients. I’m dissatisfied with the inconsistency.

Behind the scenes, this was due to the company’s belief in “sharing.”[ing] Google-wide UI component. Another focus when building your own library was to “fill the gap in UIKit,” Apple’s framework for building apps.

This is due to Jeff Verkoeyen, staff engineering lead for Google Design on the Apple platform in a Twitter thread earlier this week. All that work will eventually be open sourced as a Material Component for iOS (MDC) for third-party developers to use with Google’s iPhone and iPad apps, including floating action buttons (FABs), chips, and snack bars. You can now adopt the same UI elements that are used.

However, as we continued to pursue cross-platform pixel parity, iOS components gradually moved away from the fundamentals of the Apple platform as they evolved year by year.

In response, Google asked in early 2021 that it “began a deep assessment of the implications of building Google’s distinctive experience on the Apple platform.”

Does the switch really need to be custom built for a typical design system? Or is it enough to just use the system solution to move on?

Google has concluded that the time has come for the latter route, and that Apple’s UIKit is mature enough for internal needs. The company no longer has to maintain most of the custom components it has built over the years, such as app (top) bars, lists, and menus.

Instead, take standard controls and apply a “light brand touch” to keep Google looking on iOS. Some custom components will continue to be needed and will benefit from “more attention and focus”. It’s still unclear how much (or even) Google’s iPhone app will diverge from the Android version.

As part of this shift, Google put Material’s iOS library into “maintenance mode” in July. New releases and bug fixes will be limited and the documentation will not be updated. The company’s official guidance for past developer users is to “follow Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines and consider using the latest UIKit components or SwiftUI instead.” That said, I’ve plugged in Flutter as a way to “get the look and feel of a material on all platforms.”

In addition to the feel of the app, Google is quickly adopting recent iOS features. This includes widgets for most major services and support for becoming your default browser or email client. In fact, the Google Photos widget first debuted on iOS last year before it hit Android last August.

On the other hand, we still don’t know how Material You will affect Google apps on iOS. On Android, Gmail, Calendar, Documents / Spreadsheets / Slides, Drives, Keeps, and Meets have all been updated to Google’s personalized design language. The navigation hasn’t changed, but various navigation elements have been tweaked, such as the circular FAB turning into a rounded square. However, the bigger change is the dynamic colors where the entire app adopts a wallpaper-based color palette. DC is unlikely to appear on iOS, and updated apps will use shades of blue, like older versions of Android.

The time saved without writing custom code is invested in the long tail of UX details that make the product really great on the Apple platform. In other words, Lucas Pope, we were “swimming in the sea of ​​trivial things,” so we couldn’t get any more excited about this new direction.

