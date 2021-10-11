Facebook, Amazon and Google leveling taxes may only go in a couple of years





New Delhi: India will eliminate the leveling tax levied on multinational technology companies such as Google, Facebook, Netflix and Amazon. This is after the new mechanism for distributing the revenues of these entities across countries under the proposed global tax system has come into effect.

India has earned around 4,000 rupees through a leveling tax that needs to be withdrawn as part of the global tax system signed by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Friday. The new regime is expected to come into effect only between 2023 and 24, after the final details have been shattered.

The G20 Finance Minister will enter into a tax agreement at a meeting on October 13. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will attend the meeting.

Sales of companies that do not pay taxes in India, such as those mentioned above, are subject to an equalization tax of 2-6%. “We will only withdraw after the new tax system comes into effect,” a senior government official told ET. India also opposes the move by some developed countries, such as the United States, to offer credits instead of leveling taxes until the new tax system comes into force.

According to another government official, India will not suffer any loss of revenue in the meantime until the outline of the framework is complete.

India can continue to impose a leveling tax until the proposed global regime is deployed, but currently it is not possible to introduce new measures under the tax. India is gradually expanding the scope of its levy, which was first introduced in 2016.

Read More Possibility of Deliberation: Expert A 2% leveling tax on revenues in excess of Rs 2 applies to e-commerce companies that do not have a permanent establishment in India. This adds to the 6% tax on payments for digital advertising services introduced in 2016.

Experts say there may be more deliberation on the proposed digital taxation, as the proposed threshold for invoking the world tax is still quite high.

“Each country understands that it will withdraw digital taxes over the next two years, but given the very high threshold levels for the enforcement of new global tax laws, India / other countries in a similar situation The downside is that more deliberation could be done on this issue, which would create a framework for India’s withdrawal of the leveling tax. ”

The framework has two pillars. The first proposal is that multinationals with global sales of over Rs 20 billion and profitability of over 10% should allocate 25% of their revenue to markets that are profitable above the 10% threshold. I have.

The second pillar introduces the world’s lowest corporate tax rate set at 15%. The new minimum tax rate will be applied to companies with revenues of over Rs. 750 million, which is estimated to generate an additional global tax revenue of approximately $ 150 billion annually.

