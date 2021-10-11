Innovative bottom-fed centrifuge technology improves brewery profitability and sustainability





Beer consumers are increasingly paying attention to the environmental and economic implications of businesses for both communities and the world. Sustainability can be an important differentiator that sets you apart in an increasingly crowded market, while at the same time it can make you more profitable.

Want to partner with a technology supplier working to deliver equipment designed and optimized for sustainability, performance and quality?

Reduce losses and improve yield

One of the direct ways to improve sustainability is to address the inefficiencies of the brewing process. Beer lost in the drain is a waste of material, labor, time, utility, and a loss of revenue from sales. Reducing inefficiency by putting beer in barrels and bottles means reducing waste and increasing profits!

The largest source of brewery waste is dumping the bottom of the tank for post-fermentation drainage. Modern styles such as IPA, fruit sour, and flavor stout include adding large amounts of solids to the fermenter. These solids not only give the desired aroma and flavor, but also absorb the beer and are difficult to process without separation / filtration steps.

Separating solids from beer using a centrifuge is the fastest way to increase yields and reduce losses. The centrifuge uses centrifugal force to instantly separate a solid from a liquid. Many state-of-the-art centrifuge technologies are available in brewery applications specifically designed to maximize yields and minimize their impact on beer quality. We’ll talk more about this later.

Reduce demand for wastewater treatment

Collecting beer and not draining it means that it is not being treated at the downstream wastewater treatment plant. But it has spent all the yeast, hops, proteins and other solids that you have to treat and carry away from the wastewater treatment plant, not just the beer you drain.

When using a centrifuge, the solids discharged from the machine are sidestreamed and sent to the farm as cattle feed. Apply to land as fertilizer. Alternatively, it can be diverted from downstream wastewater treatment that consumes additional resources, time, and utilities. This effect can become significant over time and the beneficial use of by-products is lost when sent to the processing plant.

Alfa Laval has extensive process and equipment experience in wastewater treatment. This gives you a unique perspective on the impact of the brewery on these facilities. We use this knowledge to address upstream inefficiencies and minimize waste sent to municipal processing.

Increased production capacity

Historically, to remove solids such as yeast and hops from beer, wait until fermentation is complete, lower the glycol, and wait for time, temperature, and gravity to settle the solids from the beer. Even after the beer has reached its final temperature, it may wait several days for additional solids to fall out of the suspension.

With a centrifuge, you don’t have to wait for additional settling time once you decide that your beer is ready. Gravity gives 1G of force to beer particles, while centrifuges can instantly give 5,000-10,000G.

This means that you can rotate the tank faster and naturally increase your production capacity (20% in some cases) without having to add more tanks. It consumes less power or allows the glycol refrigeration system to be used more efficiently because it does not require much glycolation.

Improve yield without compromising quality

Manufacturers may say that the separator or centrifuge is sealed, but not all centrifuges are made the same. Product quality is important to all of us, so knowing how different types of airtight designs affect dissolved oxygen pickup, temperature pickup, volatile oils, fragrances, and flavor retention. It is important. Technology differences can also have a significant impact on yield and therefore process sustainability.

Old top-feed hydrohermetic centrifuges are still very popular in brewery applications, but their design dates back to the mid-20th century and features water seals. To achieve lower dissolved oxygen pickup, this technique typically requires degassed water and / or carbon dioxide. Hydrohermetic machines are not 100% hermetic because they usually put oxygen into the bowl during every discharge.

Alfa Laval’s innovative bottom-feed design does not allow oxygen to be placed in a completely sealed bowl. When filled with liquid, the bottom feed machine is completely sealed and does not suffer from the high dissolved oxygen spikes during discharge as with traditional top feed hydrohermetic technology.

In addition to the lack of oxygen pickups, the bottom feed machine also offers many other important quality considerations that affect beer quality and the customer experience.

Better retain aromas and flavors

As Brewers, you spend a lot of time, money, and effort to give beer a delicate hop aroma and flavor — you should do everything you can to preserve these sensitive compounds. Is there?

Bottom-feed fully sealed machines have no place for these aromatics to disappear and are less affected by oxygen pickups, temperature pickups, and shear stresses compared to older top-feed hydrohermetic machines.

Low temperature pickup with low friction

Older top-feed hydrohermetic machines feature an internal fixation pairing disc that naturally creates friction as the beer is extruded from the centrifuge. This friction converts mechanical energy into heat energy, increasing the temperature rise to the beer. High temperature pickup on top feed hydrohermetic machines is especially noticeable in low flow or high solid content applications such as dry hop beer and heavy additive beer.

Bottom-fed, fully enclosed machines, such as those manufactured by Alfa Laval, have an outlet at the top of the machine in the center of rotation. Using an impeller that rotates with the bowl out of the center of rotation reduces mechanical energy and friction. The bottom feed machine provides low temperature pickup over the entire flow range to better maintain the quality of the beer. This means a product with a consistent and excellent taste, with few rejects due to poor quality.

Low power consumption

Another great sustainability that affects the benefits of reducing friction is that it requires more energy to push the beer through a fixed pairing disc (kinetic energy that is converted to the thermal energy of friction). It also reduces power consumption.

The bottom feed machine exits from the rotating impeller in the center of rotation, providing an average of 30% less power consumption than a traditional top feed machine (similar size).

Combined with Alfa Laval’s latest centrifuge innovation eMotion, the bottom feed is fully sealed to reduce power consumption by up to 70%.

Partnership with Alfa Laval

Who you partner with is important, and Alfa Laval is committed to helping breweries reach their sustainability goals and exceed their profitability goals. As a company rooted in the Nordic culture of environmental responsibility, finding sustainable and innovative solutions for our customers is the core value of all markets and technologies offered.

At the brewery, an innovative bottom-feed centrifuge minimizes the impact on beer quality while reducing product waste, optimizing processes and improving efficiency, reducing utility consumption and more sustainability. We are promoting our goals.

Alfa Laval offers bottom-feed disk stack centrifuges in brewery cold-block applications, as well as treating the bottom of whirlpool tanks to reduce losses, improve yields, and freshwater during whirlpool cleaning. We also offer a decanter centrifuge that reduces consumption. We also offer a wide range of process equipment designed to optimize many of the brewing operations.

Talk to an expert to learn how to improve the profitability of your brewery while at the same time improving the sustainability of your process. You can find them here: www.alfalaval.us/brewery

