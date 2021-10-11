ASUS: Leading Laptop Racing





ASUS Middle East UAE and GCC Business Development Manager, Morgan Chen Image Credits: Provided

If there’s one device that we’ve all spent more time on than ever in the last 18 months, it’s our laptop.

Whether you’re a professional adapting to work from home for the first time in your career, a student watching a lecture at Zoom, or a gamer playing home time caused by a pandemic. Laptops have become the center of our focus on a wide range of use cases.

Morgan Chen, UAE and GCC Business Development Manager at ASUS Middle East, said the pandemic has regained the importance of computers for home work, study and entertainment.

During this period, ASUS observed consumer trends and developed a variety of laptops to meet different needs.

OLED-How

ASUS has released a variety of OLED laptops that emit 70% of the less harmful blue light, Chen adds. Blue light has been shown to not only cause eye strain and age-related macular degeneration, but also adversely affect the sleep cycle.

Users can get better eye care while using OLED laptops for long periods of time when working from home or e-learning, Chen says, rich and accurate colors in OLED display technology. Is the latest cash on delivery, be it Netflix.

He says ASUS was keen to offer products with a better visual experience and eye care, witnessing the tendency for laptops to be used longer during a pandemic.

Having seen OLED technology in brighter colors and deeper blacks on TVs and smartphones over the last few years, ASUS is determined to lead the laptop implementation of this technology.

But OLEDs aren’t just fun to offer productive applications. From creative and powerful laptops to mainstream on-the-go models, ASUS OLED devices provide the best display for a wide range of users and creators, enhancing creative workflows with outstanding graphics accuracy and stunning visual experiences. ..

Going forward, Chen believes ASUS’s creator-centric UI and software will continue to bring innovative new products to creative professionals such as video editors, graphic designers, architects and animators.

Significant growth of the game

Home entertainment will be more important than any other year in 2020, with few brands rivaling ASUS’s 30% growth rate in 2021 (so far), but strong brands across the segment. Is natural.

ASUS leads the market in gaming and OLED laptops. This outstanding achievement is due to the innovation and breakthrough achievements that ASUS has created. Not only did it stimulate demand, it was also implicit evidence that local consumers were actively supporting our progress. “

Image Credit: Provided

While the focus on gaming laptops was previously limited to hardware performance, Chen focuses on consumer trends for machines that offer unique identities, stylish designs, and multitasking capabilities. ..

That’s why we launched ROG Flow X13. An ultra-portable convertible gaming laptop, the Flow X13 can be connected to a powerful external GPU to dramatically improve gaming graphics and FPS rates. This unique form factor provides the perfect balance between performance and portability.

ASUS offers a variant segment and form factor for gaming laptops with powerful performance and responsive displays, allowing gamers to enjoy perfect play or with friends.

Image Credit: Provided

Significant innovation

According to Chen, the growth of the tech brand market is due to the vision of focusing everything on a simple purpose. How can we make people’s lives easier and better? For ASUS, the answer lies in product design and functional innovation.

For example, after investigating consumer demand for multitasking tools, ASUS launched the ZenBook Pro Duo and ROG Zephyrus Duo. Both integrate a 4K secondary display above the keyboard and below the main screen.

Chen explains that it has taken it to the next level with a new automatic tilting mechanism that improves readability, helps with cooling, and works seamlessly with the main display. Since then, innovation based on form and function has been achieved all at once.

Image Credit: Provided

Chen concludes that this combination of innovative product design, reliable quality, and supportive after-sales service has made ASUS the top laptop choice on the market.

This content is from Reach by Gulf News, GN Media’s branded content team.

