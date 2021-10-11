BSE course must be consistent with the technological revolution





He survived the technological revolution on the Princeton campus. A year ago, I had to find friends at five other colleges to send a message to all mailing lists. Today you can do that with just one click using Hoagie Mail. Need to check the dining room menu? There are three or more student apps that will tell you what you’re offering side by side (at least one along the way, including one from the Daily Princetonian Business Team). Currently, there are apps for finding research opportunities, club data, room lottery statistics, graduation requirements, and other items sold by Princeton University students.

The revolution represents incredible entrepreneurial potential on the Princeton campus, but it may still be underutilized. To better teach engineering design, the curriculum, especially the Bachelor of Science (BSE) first year curriculum, needs to be restructured.

Engineering education is important as the only curriculum on campus that gives you the skills you need to realize your ideas. We live in a rapidly changing world and it is important that our best minds are not only passionate about solving problems, but also the skills needed to solve them. If this is our goal, the first grade of the engineering curriculum is one of the most important. Therefore, the curriculum must reflect the implications of becoming an engineer in the modern world.

However, while our first-year curriculum covers a lot of important content, it spurs core engineering skills such as modularity, teamwork, love for failure, creativity, simplicity, and adaptability. , Seems to lack the basic spirit of engineering. Students struggle with one-answer question set pages rather than working creatively. Rather than facilitating collaboration, the departments of mathematics and computer science are conducting inquisitions to completely counteract it. Rather than accepting failure, failure sinks grades and hope.

To see the importance of these lacking skills, simply look at where engineering is actually practiced on campus, the development of extracurricular apps. The rise of campus apps is a good example of campus’s positive engineering culture, a dynamic, creative-focused environment where people bother and solve problems.

I spoke to two key figures behind the technological revolution, Charles An 22, chair of Tiger Apps, and Gagik Amaryan 22, founder of Hoagie, to understand what’s behind them.

Hoagie, as it is today, is highly inspired by the need for a proper engineering culture on campus, Amaryan said, and in the past many attempts at engineering solutions failed due to lack of support. I said I did. He supported this view, recognizing a revolution in the better institutional support of developers.

Both student leaders emphasized the importance of soft skill engineering in app development. Amaryan emphasized modularity (repeated use of common modules) as an important feature of the Hoagie app. The entire team will focus solely on these shared elements, facilitating future app development.

He emphasized that collaboration in app development can be new to Princeton University students. Especially in the context of creating apps together that they have a lot of ownership, I think so. [. . .] There aren’t many on campus.Emphasizing the role of accepting failures in engineering, “If you’re lucky, more than 50% of the time you spend is debugging … I think you’ll get a lot the first time you compile. error [is] important.

Why doesn’t the curriculum reflect what is generally accepted as the basis of engineering? When I spoke to Vice Dean of the Faculty, Peter Bogucky, he emphasized that core science is important to Princeton’s engineering.

If you want to find one core principle of Princeton Engineering Education, he told me that it focuses on the principles of engineering science.We welcome wise students here, and they can deal with the principles of engineering science first, and we want them to master them through their applications. [e.g. design] later. There is nothing to challenge that philosophy, but engineering is more than knowledge of attitudes and skills. The first year curriculum requires space for both.

We suggest that Princeton incorporate a new first-year core course in which students work in groups and build things in projects that span multiple engineering disciplines. The course must accept the failure to evaluate in the process, not the result. You also need to teach students the skills they can take so that they can start building and creating themselves right away. In recent years, engineering schools across the country have recognized this need and created courses to meet it. Princeton will not be left behind.

Bogucki mentioned strange Princeton executive rules that hindered the possibility of a design course in the first year. Unlike most schools, Princeton rates every course with 4 credits, so a 1 credit design course (like schools like RPI) is not possible. This is a bureaucratic hurdle that can be easily overcome. But more importantly, design always happens when you need to balance first-year science with first-year design, especially because many engineering students skip first-year science courses directly. It’s not clear why we have to give way. Use AP credits.

I urge you to dream more ambitious. Through all sorts of innovations unleashed by engineering techniques, not just campus apps, we all have the tools to improve our school. BSE students can finish their first year of immersiveness in their field by already implementing some of the most important components of education. AB students can also take courses that allow non-technical people to access innovation. The technological revolution is not slowing down and we must choose to provide everyone with the tools to contribute.

Rohit Narayanan is a sophomore in electrical engineering in McLean, Virginia. He can be contacted at [email protected]

