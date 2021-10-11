The shortage of supply chains is having a big impact on the advertising industry. Google bans false alarms on climate change





Delivery or delay

Even before the fourth-quarter holiday shopping season is in full swing, the global supply chain crisis is hitting the advertising industry. Brands and their creative and media agencies plan campaigns months or years ahead. However, Business Insider reports that the rollout of these campaigns has been suspended or constrained due to supply chain issues in some cases. In some cases, you may need to reduce your advertising budget because you can manufacture and deliver fewer products. Otherwise, the media will exceed a percentage of the total cost of goods sold. In other cases, the brand rethinks creativity. Audi has modified its electric vehicle advertising campaign to focus on higher-level branding and reach potential future customers or brand identifiers on platforms like the company’s new TikTok. That’s because automakers don’t currently have the raw materials they need to actually manufacture and sell new cars, which is the point of the original advertising campaign. According to an executive at an agency, we find that we participate in unbudgeted planning sessions many times a year. It’s more cost for our clients and more labor requirements for us.

Tough news

Google seems to be taking a sharper, more editorial stance on YouTube, Google Search, and content moderation on its ad network. Last week, YouTube plans to ban a few notorious anti-vax activists, not only as a coronavirus-related response, but also anti-vax content for all approved vaccines. Google announced this week that it will ban advertisements that distribute or promote false information on climate change. This is a policy that applies to search responses and ads across the Google Publisher Network. Google is also working on a live news curation service called Big Moment, an information report. Google has lost a thread of live news. When the news breaks, Google will be replaced by Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat or TikTok. One challenge is to free Google from indexing comfort zones and algorithmically rank them to make subjective choices. Live news means a hot button issue, and Google determines which news stream or story is best and has the most traffic, so another obstacle to the actual implementation is an unavoidable political bog.

Sound on

According to a TechCrunch report, brands will soon have more options for using music and sounds on TikTok through a new partnership. TikTok works with KARM, MassiveMusic, The Elements Music, Epidemic Sound, Songtradr and UnitedMasters to provide custom sound capabilities. Music and audio features are a big part of what makes TikTok stand out. The new TikTok Audio Toolkit helps advertisers create jingles and remix trendy sounds. According to the company, 65% of users want original sound in their branded content, and 68% remember the brand if their ads contain catchy songs. Brands need to embrace music and sound in order to look real on the platform. Our new sound partner has a proven track record of helping marketers develop TikTok’s strategy and offers scalable options for brands of all sizes, said Melissayan, Head of Ecosystem at TikToks. I mentioned it in my blog post.

But wait, there’s more!

Marketers need to get a seat at the table. [Destination CRM]

A local TV news giant comes in for CNN’s national advertising bill. [THR]

Ad execs: Contextual is the king. [MediaPost]

Neustar has released Optimizer for closed-loop optimization and analysis. [release]

Developers are looking for ways for Apple to reduce in-app purchases. [CNBC]

The new California Chief of Privacy is looking at the rules for email-based advertising identifiers. [Digiday]

Hivestack launches a header bidder for DOOH publishers. [release]

Facebook’s service is still having problems after the outage on Monday. [The Verge]

You have been hired

Chris Bannon has been appointed Head of Global Audio, Condonast Entertainment. [MediaPost]

