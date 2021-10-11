This time the festival will be hybrid & high tech





By Upama Upadhyaya

The city certainly knows how to celebrate and knows how to do so with caution and innovation

Durga Puja will be a non-contact experience this time around. Due to the large number of pandals installed throughout the city during Dasala, the organization plans to adopt a variety of methods to minimize contact during covids. For example, BARSHA (Bengal Association of residents of Sarjapur and HSR layout has decided to install a thermal scanner at the entrance. When a person enters the premises, it gets the temperature and then emits a green signal to enter. When a believer enters, there are two sensors on each side to indicate who is coming in. The sensors are arranged so that their presence can also be counted when a child enters.

The large screen automatically displays the number of people on the premises. I have to check the number of people, so I count each one. It is impossible to do this physically every time someone comes. In this way, we control the crowd at a social distance, said Priyanka Sinha Roy, head of BARSHA.

Shinha is pleased with this innovation. She explains that there are two screens, one for downstairs and one for upstairs, allowing people to stop downstairs and proceed to the puja upstairs. There is a provision for people to wait in a socially distant hall downstairs so that there is not much crowd when people go up.

And the whole process is a simple, error-free, automated system. According to Shinha, the facility will be disinfected twice daily in the afternoon from 2 pm to 3 pm and at 8:30 pm after Mandapam closes.

The state government also hosts the Dasara Festival in Mysore in mixed mode, both virtually and physically. The festival is one of the largest tourist attractions in the state and country.

Durga idol prepares

10,000 Dasala Dolls A resident of Thyagaraj Nagar in Bangalore decorated her home with nearly 10,000 Dasala dolls this year. The dolls that Bhagyalakshmi exhibits at home include dolls that are over 100 years old. This year she chose the theme of the ancient story of Mahabharata. There, he drew important scenes related to Mahabharata characters such as Draupadi Maanabanga, Bhishma sleeping on an arrow bed, and Draupadi Swayanmala. Last year’s doll was Nabaratori. After two years, I got about 250 kinds of dolls and decorated them with hair, dresses and jewelry. She said she has done this for 60 years as a tradition. Her neighbor Vinay thanked her for her efforts. There are various dolls here. There are various concepts here. Every set of dolls tells a set of new stories he said.

Temple has a Titanic theme

The iconic Maleshwara Temple is adorned with the enormous theme of Navaratri. Dr. Malleshwaram of Vasavi Temple, Priest of Sutram Kiran Shastri, said that everyone knows that Dasara is a celebration of light and celebration, a puja of Chamudeshwari Devi and Durga Mata Devi. Celebrating Dashela in various ways throughout the country, the Vasavi Temple Maleshwara has been uniquely decorated for the Dashela Festival, where believers can board the boat, experience the boat and enjoy the beauty of the sea. He said they followed all guidelines for covids such as masking, social distance and hygiene. Visitors to the temple said: When you enter, you are actually such a dramatic one that you feel you are on some boat called the Titanic Boat. Looks like virtual reality. -ANI

