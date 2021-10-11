Cloud Ace Renews Google Cloud Machine Learning Specialization Certification ~ Achieved Acquisition in 12 Areas ~ – Cloud Ace Indonesia





October 11, 2021 CloudAce Inc.

Cloud Ace Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Makoto Aoki) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its Google Cloud Partner Advantage Machine Learning Specialization certification on October 11, 2021.

Cloud Ace achieved its first machine learning specialization in 2019. However, the specialization is only valid for two years, so the company updated this specialization after receiving another review. As a result, Cloud Ace today has a total of 12 specializations, including machine learning.

Analyzing diverse and large amounts of data has become an ever-increasing priority for businesses due to the ever-evolving digitalization between changing consumer behavior and pandemics. This rapid growth and complexity of the data being analyzed requires the use of advanced machine learning.

Machine learning can also be used to process unstructured data such as images and sounds. Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, a platform that integrates a variety of ML tools, eases the difficulty of adopting the technology under development. The market size of the AI ​​business in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding rapidly, and it is estimated that it will reach 2 trillion yen by 2030, which is a 10-fold increase from about 270 billion yen in 2016 *. (* Statista.https: //www.statista.com/statistics/721750/asia-pacific-artificial-intelligence-market/)

In this current market environment, Cloud Ace will continue to facilitate data analytics using machine learning, increasing operational flexibility for systems and services. Cloud Ace is committed to leveraging updated machine learning specializations to develop complex systems for competitors to better support the business continuity and growth of different companies than ever before. ..

The following are services specializing in machine learning. GoogleCloudAPI / AutoML and AI / System construction using machine learning https://cloud-ace.jp/service/machine-learningJP) https://www.cloud-ace.com/ s / google-cloud-platform-solution / ai-machine-learning

Click the following link for more information on the official website for Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program Specialization certification. https: //cloud.google.com/partners/specializations

The articles related to getting specialization are: Excerpts from popular articles. CloudAce Get Google Cloud Data Management Specialization ~ Get 11 Specializations ~ CloudAce Updates Security Specialization for Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program CloudAce Get IoT Specialization Certification For Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

About Cloud Ace Inc .:

Headquarters: 11F, 2-6-2 Temachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo CEO and President: Makoto Aoki Website: https: //www.cloud-ace.jp/ Business: Cloud Ace is a cloud integrator specializing in Google Cloud. is. It is a partner of Google Maps Platform. We provide one-stop support for everything from cloud deployment planning to operation and maintenance. As a Google Cloud managed service provider, we provide technical support, consulting, system development and Google Cloud certified training. With offices in 4 cities in Japan and 7 countries overseas, we have more than 120 partner companies to meet the diverse needs of companies receiving DX.

contact address:

Contact us for services CloudAce Inc. Department name [email protected]

Please contact us for press releases Press Release CloudAce Inc., Marketing Department, Public Relations [email protected]

Google Cloud and Google Cloud Platform are trademarks of Google LLC.

