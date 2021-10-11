Google is letting go of Stadia hardware with game purchases





Google offers customers who purchase Stadia games a free hardware bundle that includes the Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller.

Google offers a free Stadia Premiere Edition kit worth $ 79.99 to anyone who purchases a regular Stadia game for $ 59.99 or more at a regular price.

Stadia offers a selection of over 200 games in its online store, and you can buy one of them to join the offer. At least “finished as soon as the stock runs out”. Please note that shipping charges may apply when requesting gifts.

This offer is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria and Switzerland. The code will be distributed by October 20th.

The hardware bundle kit, which consists of a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller, is just the latest Stadia hardware from Google this year.

The company began offering YouTube Premium subscribers a gift of the Stadia Premiere Edition kit in November last year, after which the Cyberpunk 2077 was first launched on Stadia for those who purchased the game. Similarly, Google held a Stadia Hardware Kit Present Contest in May for those who purchased Resident Evil Village.

