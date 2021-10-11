Rising tide





The digital revolution is finally coming to sea! It offers the possibility of lifting all boats.

(The first article published in the July / August 2021 edition.)

Driven by increased attractiveness and efficiency of remote services, software use across the maritime market is skyrocketing. Today’s industry is steadily moving towards the next key chapter of growth, as turmoil is stimulating demand for data-driven change.

As experienced navigators say, it takes time to fly a ship of any size. Changing tack within the global maritime industry is no exception. The adoption of digitalization will take time even as technology evolves rapidly. Despite a long history of sticking to what industry leaders call “fundamentally archaic,” the paradigm is changing as progress gains momentum.

Catch up

The industry is lagging behind in accepting the digital revolution, but “learning from successes and failures in other industries and catching up rapidly,” said Cosmo King, chief innovation officer at data analytics firm ioCurrents. increase.

Darren Shelton, Chief Product Officer of Fuel Trust, a maritime-focused technology company, agrees: Meanwhile, industry-specific solutions introduced by software companies are driving advances in both data acquisition and analytics.

Expanding the global reach of these innovations is an important contributor. Khalil Aziz, lead director of MariApps Marine Solutions in Singapore, is demonstrating a remarkable improvement in digital infrastructure that is driving progress in the maritime industry, accelerating from second-generation or “2G” cellular communications to current “5G” iterations. Point out the evolution. ..

The market opportunities of established companies are not overlooked. However, running a large organization through a market that is not yet known can be commercially dangerous without the help of technically savvy guidance. Therefore, progressive companies are looking for small marine software startups that are not tied to a large corporate structure and can quickly respond and take responsibility for the ever-changing market demands.

Diversification is an important driving force for these relationships. In addition to in-house development, Inchcape Shipping Services has been actively seeking external partnerships to “accelerate digital transformation and increase the value of stakeholders throughout the supply chain.” Tom Hamilton, Vice President of Management, said.

Similarly, Moran Shipping Agencies has partnered with Fuel Trust to address “serious concerns in the maritime fuel sector due to lack of data transparency,” as Darren Shelton explains. This relationship has further evolved into partnerships with other providers such as Viswa Labs to develop solutions to various problems.

There are some familiar names in the field of digitization. For over 30 years, ABS Nautical Systems has provided digital fleet management services and tools for everyday ship and fleet operations. “Currently, the focus is on systems effectively supporting clients’ digitization and decarbonization efforts,” said Evan Gooch, president of ABS Nautical Systems, explaining that the development process is constantly evolving. doing.

These partnerships are mutually beneficial. Established industry stakeholders can see the additional agility offered by new technology partners. By supporting SMEs, it will be possible to diversify while maintaining the strengths of the core business. In return, start-ups are looking to legacy businesses to understand how to apply new technologies to solid industries.

Revolutionize the industry

Software and improved data analytics promise to revolutionize the industry by transforming the very foundation itself. Human resources, inventory tracking, and other day-to-day activities may not be exhilarating (for most of us anyway), but they are the cornerstones of maintaining ship operations and the survival of the enterprise. It is the management of these basic components that the organization carries out the most notable developments.

“Effective software solutions are essential to streamline operational and environmental processes in a cost-effective manner,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO and Managing Director of BASS Software. “Our important domain knowledge built through years of experience has allowed us to develop integrated cloud-based solutions. BASSnet has a wealth of configurable features, data analytics, and end-to-end. An all-in-one system for safe, efficient and environmentally friendly operations with an end-to-end process. “

The BASSnet suite is equipped with modules, API integration, a wide range of mobile apps and add-ons to provide a seamless end-to-end experience. Users have centralized control over components, structures, equipment, jobs, materials, and documents. Web and mobile apps are available for remote access on the go, including site audits and inspections. BASSnet has a single extensive database and is a rich source of data for the entire fleet.

ABS Nautical Systems’ enterprise platform has long contributed to the industry in many aspects of operations management. While Enterprise maintains its presence in the industry, ABS goes beyond this established service to provide new tools for today’s data-driven industry. Gooch is naturally proud to expand its portfolio, which “can be used to drive efficiency and insight in all operational areas.” Interestingly, these tools can be implemented on any vessel, regardless of the fleet management system.

Since the launch of the flagship system smartPAL in 2008, the MariApps platform has expanded to a full range of management. MariApps works with partner Rescompany to provide comprehensive software-based services such as transit planning, status-based monitoring, and HR management. Such digital solutions can improve the efficiency of any business and ultimately the customer experience by providing a simpler and more streamlined approach to day-to-day operations.

MarineInsight, a platform built by ioCurrents, focuses on the overall health and performance of the vessel with the goal of reducing potentially distracting tasks and workloads. ioCurrents is committed to addressing the unique needs of each client and relies on teamwork and communication to teach its unique artificial intelligence products to build accurate business models.

These digital twins for businesses and ships actively encourage behavioral and equipment changes, saving time and reducing overall business errors. “The two vessels are not the same, so we work with our clients and other software providers to get the right answers at the right time, at the right time,” said CEO Jesse Brink.

As part of that, Inchcape provides a solution focused on managing end-to-end workflows during port stays. Its Optic platform employs what Hamilton describes as “a multi-channel approach for all stakeholders to interact through integration with web user interfaces, smart apps, and other enterprise systems,” at all levels of dialogue. Increases transparency. Inchcape took advantage of the slump in the COVID market to rebuild another digital solution, the World of Ports. Both initiatives leverage data procured live from the company’s global network to gain greater control over various port processes and procedures.

Overall, these strategies and solutions reveal a common theme. Software companies, big and small, meet the ever-growing and evolving needs of industry-revolutionary services. Success requires cooperation and communication across all disciplines.

Task

Collaboration is essential for the software-based future, but today’s digital providers are almost independent. Despite the need for the same information and striving for similar goals, most organizations use different data collection and analysis platforms, all of which have mutually meaningful interfaces. Not prepared.

FuelTrust’s Shelton confirms that cooperation is a major challenge. “Efforts to share data are very important, but common distrust in the industry remains a problem.” However, the development of tools such as FuelTrust has given rise to more and more sharing opportunities as well. I’m sure.

Moreover, adopting management software from other transportation industries is difficult, at best, as Brink and King of ioCurrents says, without the unique perspectives of people with specific marine industry experience. The darker side, of course, is that employees may hesitate to embrace and use new technologies if they believe their work is at stake. Khalil Aziz of MariApps believes that “human resources training needs to be closely linked to the development of new technologies.”

As the industry looks to the future of autonomous operations, the human component is becoming more important in the decision-making process.

Technology providers identify all aspects of these issues and strive to break down the barriers between them. The ultimate goal is productivity, awareness raising, and most importantly, a more optimized process that is accountable, according to ABS Nautical Systems Gooch. Installed system. Every software system needs to communicate seamlessly with others on board. “

Cybersecurity is another notable concern in maritime affairs, as is the larger industrial space, especially as incidents become more frequent. “The increased reliance on technology poses the inherent risk of a malicious attacker using that technology to succumb to an organization,” says Hamilton of Inchcape. The reason for promoting cross-commercial education and collaboration to improve the resoring force and security of cyber infrastructure and software is even more so. Reduce threats.

Digital seeds

While more than 70% of the world is covered with water, the digital ocean covers the entire globe. Maritime companies need to learn to navigate the technologies that surround the industrialized world.

Software companies focused on progressive maritime affairs are already leading industry stakeholders in the integration of new technology developments. Marine-specific software is the key to unleashing the greatest value that the digital revolution can bring to the industry. For many software providers, leveraging this technology to drive positive change is at the core of their mission.

However, as digital reliance grows, the marine industry itself needs to continue to evolve rapidly in order to fully realize the potential awaiting Maritime 4.0.

Maritime consultant Chad Fuhrmann is a frequent contributor to The Maritime Executive.

The opinions contained in this document are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.

