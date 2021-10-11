Innovation Zed Announces Non-Invasive Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Project and Appointment of New Researchers





Dublin, October 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Innovation Zed Ltd., the developer of new diabetes technology (InsulCheck scope), has made further progress in researching non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring technology and new research into it. Announced. Project, Dr. Rui Wu.

Headquartered in Nova UCD, a new venture and entrepreneurial center at College Dublin, Innovation Zed has taken a leap forward in the development of non-invasive glucometers by developing technologies that improve the health and quality of life of diabetics. ..

Innovation Zed has been working with the Irish Research Council (IRC) and University College Dublin (UCD) to research a non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) system. As a result of this collaboration, innovation is built on previous research with both IRC and UCD in advancing a non-invasive multi-sensor approach for recording rapid changes in blood glucose levels in diabetics. increase.

“We are pleased to be working on a non-invasive CGM system,” said Dr. Dean Minnock, CEO of Innovation Zed. “We are proud to tackle complex technical challenges with the sole purpose of relieving the stress of diabetes. This project is no exception.” Monitoring glucose fluctuations is acute. It is an essential aspect of managing and improving long-term health and is an important element of the daily life of diabetics. Currently, over-the-counter glucos meters require a finger stick, but continuous glucos meters require a filament to be inserted under the skin, causing small scratches that can cause pain and infections. .. “There is a clear need for alternative options that are non-invasive, painless, unobtrusive and easy to use, which is another step in the right direction,” he continued.

Innovation Zed has already launched a variety of technologies to support multiple Daily Injection (MDI) insulin users with add-on technology that automatically collects critical usage data. Available under the “InsulCheck” brand, these technologies are designed to inform insulin pen users of injection history and trends. “We have a great deal of experience in designing and developing best-in-class patient-centric products and we hope that we will not leave patients behind in supporting them. Our partnership with SHLMedical is a design , Development, bring these solutions to market. “

Dr. Rui Wu will participate in this project as a Principal Investigator, bringing a wide range of subject knowledge and new focus to the project. “We are delighted to be part of this project and to work with Innovation Zedd on this fascinating project,” said Dr. Wu. Dr. Wu recently completed a postdoctoral fellowship at UCD and is supported by Professor Madeleine Lowerery, Dean of Biomedical Engineering at UCD, on this project.

“This non-invasive glucose meter project is the latest addition to some exciting projects here at Innovation Zedd,” said Dr. Minoc. “This is also the first of many compelling announcements to be made in the next 12 months. Our strategy to bring cutting-edge diabetes management technology to a larger audience is strong and we have a portfolio to offer. It’s constantly improving. “

Dean Minnock, CEO of Innovation [email protected]

Innovation Zed designs connected health solutions that support medication compliance and status management. As technology continues to evolve, connected health care opens up new and exciting possibilities for improving patient freedom and control. That’s why Innovation Zed is actively developing and researching new ways to improve medication adherence, optimize treatment and enable more personalized state management. www.innovationzed.com.

