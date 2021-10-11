Huawei received the “Excellent Solution Case” and “Excellent Innovative Technology Application Case” from ICT China 2021.





[Beijing, China, October 11, 2021] Huawei has won multiple awards at PT Expo China 2021. Its core network autonomous drive network solution and cloud-native Telco cloud solution were selected as an “excellent solution case” by ICT China 2021 at the Expo and as a “5G to B One Cloud” jointly built by Huawei. And China Unicom was selected as an “excellent innovative technology application case”.

PT Expo China is one of the most important ICT expositions in the world. Since its founding in 1990, PT Expo China has become widely known both in China and abroad as a platform that introduces the latest and greatest ICT-related technologies and provides a glimpse into future trends in the ICT industry. .. At the annual exposition, panelists select and recognize the most advanced solutions in the ICT industry.

Award Ceremony for Excellent Solution Cases

Huawei’s Core Network Self-Driving Network Solution – Winner of the Outstanding Solution Case Award – uses an “integrated and two-wing” architecture. In this solution, the workflow orchestration engine and AI engine that aggregate the data on the network and act as the foundation or “body” of the system and make up the “two wings” of the system enhance automation and intelligence. Network planning, construction, maintenance, optimization, and operation. With a high degree of automation and intelligence, automatic network repair is realized to ensure a highly stable network, automatic configuration is realized to realize efficient network operation, automatic optimization is realized, and the ultimate use for users. Provides an experience. Through these efforts, this solution is of great help to the digital transformation of operators.

Huawei also won the Outstanding Solution Case Award for its cloud-native Telco cloud solution. Telecom Cloud Native is considered the best approach for building 5G core networks, and Huawei’s Cloud Native Telco cloud solution includes many enhanced technologies related to Cloud Native, Edge Native, Polymorphic Resources, and Autonomous Driven Networks. Is built in. These enhanced technologies such as dynamic giant page memory, NUMA anti-affinity, storage bypass, and batch system upgrades allow customers to build 5G networks with high reliability, high performance, and easy O & M. It helps to provide better communication services and accelerate the evolution of the network.

Outstanding Innovative Technology Application Case Award Ceremony

The 5G to B One Cloud, co-developed by Huawei and China Unicorn, also won the Outstanding Innovative Technology Application Case Award. OneCloud is an integrated, centralized operational platform featuring “one-time registration, access from anywhere, one-stop subscription, network-wide availability, and one-site innovation, network-wide replication.” is. In addition, the solution employs multiple innovations, including kite-like PNI-NPN solutions, solid reliability solutions, edge cloud synergies, free mobility solutions, DevOps-based agile development and O & M. In diverse industries for the success of their business.

Based on its success in the ICT space, Huawei will work with industry partners to maximize the potential of 5G networks, simplify networks, make O & M more efficient, and across industries. We will continue to develop innovative 5G technologies that will accelerate the digital transformation of.

