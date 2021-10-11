Accelerate VI Awards $ 50,000 SBA Grant to Help Build Technology Entrepreneurship at USVI | Local News





NS. CROIX Accelerate VI, a tech accelerator program at Virgin Islands University Research and Technology Parks, was named the winner of the 2021 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition by the US Small Business Administration.

Accelerate VI is a program designed to help early technology companies grow and grow their businesses from the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, 48 states that support innovation, inclusiveness, and fairness. Was one of the 84 winners in the United States, including the District of Columbia. Within the entrepreneurial ecosystem of each community. Each winner was awarded a $ 50,000 grant to help entrepreneurs developing STEM-related innovations.

This year’s award-winning cohort emphasizes its commitment to fairness. Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, said the winners have innovative plans to help underserved entrepreneurs, including women, people of color, and individuals in undervalued areas. Growth Accelerator prizes give technical support and capital access to a wide range of startups and innovators working on cutting-edge STEM / R & D ideas.

Launched in 2019, AVI is currently directing its founder’s third cohort. Accelerators were founded to support the growth of technology entrepreneurship, supported by Virgin Islands innovators building technology solutions that address today’s most pressing economic, social and environmental challenges. rice field. Its goal is to build a technology hub in the Caribbean that promotes technology-based entrepreneurship.

Edward Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RT Parks, said he recognized the Accelerate VI team for the work they accomplished in a short period of two years and during the pandemic.

According to Thomas, the RTParks board is very proud of the Accelerate VI team and the recognition received from the US Small Business Administration for the exemplary efforts that helped build a diverse foundation of entrepreneurship at USVI. I am thinking. This national recognition underscores the capabilities of the program among the most developed accelerators and incubators in the country. Funding is a welcome resource and we are pleased to be able to further support Accelerate VI and its growth in the region.

Earlier this summer, an SBA press release welcomed suggestions from an innovation-focused entrepreneurial support organization capable of accelerating the launch, growth and scale of high-tech SMEs. Competitors submitted a presentation deck and a 90-second video outlining the overall award plan, including work with eligible entrepreneurial groups, STEM / R & D experience, and award implementation plans. The application was reviewed by a panel of private and public sector experts with experience in initial investment, entrepreneurship, academia, start-ups, and economic development, the government said.

Wayne Huddleston, SBA Senior Area Manager for the US Virgin Islands, said he was excited about Accelerate VI being selected as the winner of this year’s SBA Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.

This highly competitive grant is the first for the US Virgin Islands and reflects the significant achievements of the entire RTPark team and their efforts to stimulate economic growth in the region. Huddleston said. We look forward to working closely with the RT Park team to leverage these funds to drive future SBIR / STTR applications and support STEM-related innovations in the US Virgin Islands.

Peter Chapman, Executive Director of RT Park, humbly feels that the organization has been selected as a 2021 GAFC winner and will use this funding to bring diversity, fairness and inclusiveness within the USVI technology sector. We are excited to enhance Accelerate VI, which is a very important role in driving improvement.

Building a high-performance accelerator program is a virgin island economy, as 90% of economic growth is driven by the development of start-ups and the expansion of existing businesses, as many studies on regional economic development have shown. Is important to transform. Chapman said. Given our location and diverse communities, it is imperative that RTPark support the growth and expansion of businesses led by color entrepreneurs, women and other underrepresented group members.

The Growth Accelerator Fund Contest was first launched in 2014 to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. This year, the SBA awarded a total of $ 5.4 million in awards to help build a comprehensive entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem across the country. The grant was distributed along two tracks, including the GAFC and BIR Catalyst competitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.virginislandsdailynews.com/news/local/accelerate-vi-awarded-50-000-sba-grant-to-support-building-tech-entrepreneurship-in-the-usvi/article_4f4d2dc6-1a9c-5aa9-848a-d111d9e9a78d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos