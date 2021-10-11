Google won’t be a bank, but wants to transform it





According to the report, Google’s joint approach with the banking sector is deepening its partnership with Goldman Sachs in the United States, with Apple frowning to buy credit cards now and expand into the paying sector later. Is in contrast.

Some banks claim that Apple is a banking partner and that Apple Pay services are digitizing bank cards to make payments to customers easier, but Apple can lend them head-on. I’m worried that it might be. However, Apple and Commonwealth Bank are struggling with access to iPhone payment chips. This is not a problem on Android phones.

Payment war

Big Tech giants and banks are fighting it all over the world for a huge and growing pool slice of revenue from payments. The Boston Consulting Group said on Monday that the total revenue pool for providing payment services will almost double from about $ 1.5 trillion today to $ 2.9 trillion ($ 4 trillion) by 2030.

Google says the biggest trend in payments is the shift to better real-time analysis of data to create accurate and targeted lending services.

Blanco explained that he would delegate payment data expansion to Sibos. This allows lenders to build more options and leverage their data with everything they know about consumers, small businesses, or large businesses.This can help provide real-time underwriting [or a] A millisecond credit line, he suggested.

It’s about speed … we haven’t yet begun to reveal the power of data related to payments.

Ride the wave of tokenization

Nigel Dobson, ANZ Bank’s banking services leader, said in the same Sibos panel session that one of the biggest themes of the next decade will be asset tokenization.

This refers to the digital representation of a physical asset or existing asset class in distributed ledger technology. This comment was made when a new Digital Finance Cooperative Research Center was being established with the support of the Reserve Bank to guide the application of Australian tokenization technology.

According to Dobson, financial market infrastructure is more decisively pointing to digital assets and tokenization as key themes for driving financial services.

I don’t think the business model of financial services will change, but the infrastructure of financial markets will change. It’s 24/7, real-time synchronized clearing and settlement, micropayments, programmable money, and digital assets such as fragmentation to drive a variety of things we haven’t yet thought of. You can access the attributes of.

For many, we see that faster, cheaper, and more effective parallel worlds will emerge, driving new business models on top of them, like the Internet 25 years ago.

The Boston Consulting Group’s Global Payments Report, released Monday, shows that the payments sector is more in-depth integration, digital currencies, increased regulation of open banking, real-time payments infrastructure, and more, as Squares proves. It is said that it will be promoted by the merger and acquisition of. Acquisition of afterpay.

According to the report, the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) category could be the focus of integration activities over the next few years, as payment players are demanding a larger scale.

In Australia, BCG predicts that cash usage will decline by more than 20% over the next 12 months as digital wallet usage such as Google Pay and Apple Pay will increase by 18% and bank digital wallet usage will increase. Same amount.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/companies/financial-services/google-won-t-be-a-bank-but-it-will-transform-banks-20211011-p58yz5

