How do retailers need to prepare for Christmas after a pandemic? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





BigCommerce, EMEA, Senior Strategic Partnership Manager, Iris Schiefer

Competing for customer mindshare is a challenge in today’s e-commerce. As the online retail market becomes more and more crowded, many brands are struggling to differentiate and discover niches.

Many people neglect this because they have an incomplete view of customers, buying behavior, and the buying process. It’s important to understand who actually buys the product and why. Then you can adjust the product.

Data silos as a result of legacy, highly customized, but poorly integrated systems are often responsible here.

Retailers clearly want to move forward before Christmas, but assessing a complete tech stack overhaul requires time, effort, and research.

To maximize the results of this peak season, it is advisable to focus on some quick UX wins. Evaluate your customers’ purchasing channels to determine these. Is there an optimized one-page checkout to remove the blocker to buy?

Do you offer guest checkout options? Is the action call on the product page (that is, add / check out to cart) clear, easy to find, and optimized for channels such as mobile?

Addressing these questions also highlights areas of long-term improvement that can be incorporated into the 2022 plan and budget.

Monsoon Consulting, Commercial Director, Alastair Brody

The pandemic has brought some digital challenges and opportunities to all organizations.

This is more agile and specialized at all digital touchpoints, from accelerating enterprise-to-business digital transformation projects (payment integration, platform upgrades and migrations, security updates, B2B enablement, international markets, markets, etc.). Includes improving employee skills to become a home.

In reality, cross-border, multidisciplinary teams that can work on and maximize their resources to work on and deliver major digital projects deliver a long-term vision and ultimate results across their investment in the technology stack. can do. Dividend of digital success.

From a retailer’s perspective, and apart from all well-documented supply chain and global logistics issues, our recommendations are for an immediate assessment of your site’s infrastructure, security, and performance.

The peak trading period for this season basically starts now. Therefore, prioritize the core projects in the backlog and move to address important site stability epics.

In addition, the added value of differentiating services / products, perhaps in the form of loyalty or reward schemes, can greatly help maximize customer experience and retention.

With Adobe Commerce, retailers can take advantage of features such as content staging and page builders to prepare for many online events in the coming months.

Customer segmentation and product recommendations provide a great opportunity to target a specific customer group.

James Brown, Director, 4Roads

Social platforms from Instagram to Snapchat want to keep and sell to their captive audience. The entire transaction is now native and we are now facing a whole new set of markets and retailers.

The message from young consumers is clear: if you want to secure a slice of their wallet, you need to be ready for social commerce.

Although associated with social platforms, the term social commerce started much earlier. Yahoo first created it in 2008, but it really started to take hold when brands began to notice changes in customer behavior and built a brand community to interact and share information.

Just by looking at some of the most successful brands like Airbnb and Lego, you can see the success they’re enjoying by putting the community at the center while well incorporating sophisticated commerce capabilities.

Lindsay Hampson, VP Marketing, eBridge

The e-commerce boom witnessed during the pandemic has surged the volume of merchants and suppliers across web stores. This trend has forced many traditional companies to rush to launch websites so that they can serve in-store faithfully. forced termination.

Data issues now have the ugly heads of these businesses, and there are many questions associated with them.

How do I need to connect an e-commerce web store to a heterogeneous system such as an old back office ERP or accounting system? What is the best way to keep up with orders and get data correctly between systems?

The experience and knowledge of domain experts at Jitterbit and eBridge Connections (Jitterbit’s company) is common to many, such as overdoing it all at once, trying to duplicate older systems, or manipulating unreliable data. Helped to avoid common integration mistakes. It’s very important during this time.

to sum up

This gives us five important insights directly from innovators working on the coal side of e-commerce.

1. Integrate disparate systems

2. Eliminate these data silos

3. Perform site infrastructure, security, and performance assessments

4. Evaluate the customer’s path to purchase and focus on some quick UX wins

5. Think of native social transactions and incorporate sophisticated commerce capabilities

6. Introduce state-of-the-art integrated technology to automate end-to-end fulfillment and delivery services for a fast and seamless customer experience.

I do these actions well on their list and predict that those retailers who check will be rewarded by their customers. Those who do not have it may find that their socks are empty for Christmas after this pandemic.

