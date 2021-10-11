Barriers to Innovation-The Boston Globe





With its indisputable position as the center of life sciences in the world, Boston owes much of its dominant biological position to the first-appearing computer startup ecosystem. Long before Kendal Square began measuring millions of square feet of lab space (and the measurement of lives saved by millions thanks to the Modernas COVID-19 vaccine), Boston was already three important. It fostered a virtuous cycle that straddles various elements. -A class of research universities developing new breakthroughs, a spectrum of innovative companies driving commercialization and acquisitions, and venture capital that is willing to take significant risks to achieve large rewards. These elements continue to attract and retain the vibrant community of talented innovators, the most valuable resource of all.

However, successful longevity innovation requires additional factors due to the byzantine and counterintuitive nature of almost every aspect of the care delivery and payment system, as well as the complexities of the human body and mind that accompany aging. Is required. Successful solutions in the aging market require an interdisciplinary approach that leverages expertise in software, medicine, biology, finance, and policy.

There are still barriers to solidifying Boston’s role as the world’s longevity innovation hub. First, awareness of the size of the opportunity is still low. For example, the United States spends nearly $ 5% of GDP annually over $ 1 trillion to care for older people through a system that has remained largely unchanged for decades. In addition, the elderly population is the wealthiest in history, with total net worth of over $ 40 trillion. Longevity is probably the last and largest uninterrupted market on the planet.

Second, because much of the longevity market is controlled by federal and state governments, the longevity industry needs to include innovators in the management, regulation and legislation of the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem. Many fortunes bypass taxi rules, for example, allowing strangers to drive each other for money, or bypassing hostel laws while allowing strangers to rent each other’s rooms. It is made using technology that exceeds regulations. However, aging is so complex that the role of government in ensuring safe products and services is so pervasive (and necessary) that redesigning aging is, for example, informal. Need a more collaborative and regulatory-sensitive approach, such as integrating family members-providing home care systems with formal systems for hospitals, clinicians and insurance companies, and developing data sharing channels Allowed senior doctors to see exactly how patients eat, sleep, move and manage between visits.

I recently came across an example of such cooperation through the state-owned Mass Ventures Start Program. Kinto, an Agetech startup I’m CEO of, has been awarded a major grant by the National Institutes of Health through the Small Business Innovation Research Program to develop digital therapies for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. I did. However, these funds could not be used for selling, marketing and marketing, making it difficult to find funding to bring innovation to market. Fortunately, MassVentures has developed a grant program specifically for SBIR winners to address this particular gap, while at the same time providing grantees with access to mentorship and advice. As intended, we have made good use of these funds to build relationships with strong local health systems and elderly care institutions.

The last missing ingredient is paradoxically abundant and missing goods: money. Despite the recent record levels of venture investment in Boston, disrupting new markets such as longevity requires taking new risks and accepting long timeframes of uncertainty. Because of all the many benefits of Boston, we still have traces of the past of risk-averse purism and tend to be bold but conservative in everything else.

The longevity market can change that. The pump is primed and the engine is running. We need the support of sectors that have not traditionally participated in early venture creation, especially local and federal innovators. But the talent we need is readily available locally. So is the insight into the complexity of posterity. The last important accelerator of Boston’s longevity innovation hub is Silicon Valley-level visionary capital.

Major investors have to put their money where their future lies. Only that allows longevity innovators to tackle the challenges and opportunities of what is literally a once-in-a-lifetime market.

Joseph Chung is Kinto’s co-founder and CEO, and Redstar Ventures’ co-founder and managing director.

