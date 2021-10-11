Medical needle innovator raises 3.4m through private placement-Med-Tech Innovation





Xaga Surgical, which promotes innovative medical needles to minimize the risk of infection, has raised 4 million SEK (approximately 3.4 million) through private placement.

Xaga Surgical AB was founded in 2016 by Dr. Andreas Forsvall, a specialist in surgery and urology. He realized that the current needle design is the main cause after needlestick infection and there is a lack of solutions.

Since then, biopsy needles for the diagnosis of prostate cancer have been developed and clinically tested with excellent results in minimizing the amount of bacteria transmitted by the needle and improving the quality of tissue samples. Two scientific papers on the company’s products have recently been published in the Scandinavian Journal of Urology.

China, a leading player in the field of medical needles, recently patented the Xaga Surgical biopsy needle. Xaga Surgical has previously been patented in Sweden, Europe and Japan and is patent pending in the United States.

The raised SEK 4 million will be allocated to bring the product to commercial production and seek 510 (k) approval from the FDA to sell the product in the US market. This is especially interesting because the diagnosis of prostate cancer is well established and the incidence of prostate cancer is high in the United States.

Andreas Forsvall said: The new capital injection will continue until 2022 and will help achieve important milestones in preparing for continuous production and commercialization of the product. This is an important step for technology to reach patients.

Carl Westin AB, a company owned by Christian W Jansson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xaga Surgical, has subscribed to all private placement shares.

The Xaga Surgical solution is patent pending and the company has previously received funding for product development from sources such as Medtech 4 Health and Vinnova.

