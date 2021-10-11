Google’s new Play Store policy: ADIF seeks interim relief from CCI for Google’s new Play Store policy





Bangalore: The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India () for interim relief from Google’s new PlayStore policy, which will come into force in March 2022.

This issue has already been investigated by CCI for possible abuse of control by Google in the app market.

This remedy was sought by ADIF on behalf of the app developer. This is because Google’s new policy restricts certain categories of apps from using only the Google Billing System (GBS) to receive payments.

GBS charges a 30% fee for all transactions on the Google Play Store.

The problem is not as much about the percentage of fees charged as it is about anti-competitive practices that enforce payment options as well as forcing other payment providers. If uncontrolled, such anti-competitive policies and gatekeeper fees will be imposed on more and more categories and will have a devastating impact on India’s competition and prices, “said Matrimony.com Founder and CEO. One Murugavel Janakiraman says.

ADIF said there was a strong claim for bailouts like this new policy when it came into effect in March next year. He added that this policy would have a “disruptive impact” on the operating profits of many start-ups, making their business model infeasible.

Also read today’s technical newsletter

Dream11 has ceased operations after Bangalore police registered a FIR with its founder. Still, it claims to have not violated Karnataka’s game ban.

In a petition to the Commission to read now, ADIF, which represents the interests of various stakeholders such as startups and app developers and supports the purpose of improving the country’s startup ecosystem, claims 30% of Google’s bill. The committee states that it is very expensive and unfair. However, the organization said the main issues were the mandatory imposition of the Google Play billing system and the exclusion of other payment methods.

Not only does this have a devastating impact on India’s digital ecosystem by reducing the choices available to app developers and users, but it also disrupts the cost structure and margins of multiple industries, thereby disrupting the country’s innovation ecosystem. He said it would have a negative impact on the market.

In November 2020, CCI directed an investigation by the Secretary on the issue of forced use of the Google Play Store payment system for paid apps and in-app purchases. The Commission has the tentative view that such policies are unfair, as they limit the app developer’s ability to choose the payment processing system of their choice.

ADIF said it would support the Secretary’s ongoing investigation into this issue, but a provisional remedy to protect the choice of app developers to use other payment systems with far more favorable terms of use. I was forced to move the application because of it.

Google’s new policy will exclude competing payment service providers from the market for payments for digital products consumed via Android devices, he added.

With the exception of the order passed by the Honble Commission to keep the status quo until ADIF completes an ongoing investigation, Google will enforce that condition on the Play Store, which will adversely affect India’s emerging startup ecosystem. We anticipate irreversible results. Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director of the Alliance of Digital India Foundation.

ADIF said it believes that if the status quo is not maintained until the investigation is complete, Google will enforce the condition on the Play Store in March 2022, with irreparable consequences for the Indian startup ecosystem. rice field. Sarvada Legal represents ADIF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/adif-seeks-interim-relief-from-cci-against-googles-new-play-store-policy/articleshow/86931695.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos