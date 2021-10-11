USA: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Introduce Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions in Burnett Field





TotalEnergies (Paris: TTE) (LSE: TTE) (NYSE: TTE) announces the introduction of innovative technologies developed by Qnergy as part of its commitment to continuous progress and sustainable development at Barnett. Significantly reduce methane emissions associated with our business. US gas field.

Innovative and efficient technology

The solution proposed by Qnergy uses technology that can convert methane-powered instrumentation into compressed air-powered instrumentation, so no methane is released into the atmosphere during the process. ..

During a successful pilot project at the Barnett site in March 2021, Qnergy’s technology proved to be reliable, easy to install and easy to operate, and methane emissions associated with equipment that uses natural gas. We were able to eliminate up to 98% of emissions.

After successful additional testing, TotalEnergies decided to introduce this new technology in 2021 and 2022 by deploying 100 units in the Barnett field. Introducing 300 units across the field will reduce methane emissions from pneumatic equipment by approximately 7,000 tonnes annually. The end of 2024.

Going forward, new developments in the Burnett space and company-wide will be designed without equipment that uses natural gas.

“To play its role in energy conversion, especially as an alternative to coal, the integrated natural gas chain needs to limit methane emissions as much as possible. We find Qnergy’s technology effective in the Burnett space. Carole Le Gall, Senior Vice President of Sustainability & Climate at TotalEnergies, said:

Ory Zik, CEO of Qnergy, said: “We are pleased to support TotalEnergies’ global efforts to eliminate methane emissions from the natural gas supply chain. The beginning of a new scale of emission reductions across this sector.”

TotalEnergies’ priority is to reduce methane emissions

TotalEnergies’ performance in reducing methane emissions is one of the best in the industry. The company has zero methane emissions through actions focused on various sources such as flares, vents and transient emissions. We have already reduced routine flaring by more than 90% since 2010 and are committed to eliminating this practice by 2030.

TotalEnergies achieved a reduction in methane emission intensity of operating gas facilities to less than 0.1% in 2020. We are currently setting a goal of reducing absolute methane emissions from oil and gas assets in operation by another 20% in 2025 compared to 2020. ..

In November 2020, TotalEnergies signed the second phase of the United Nations Environment Program’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0), expanding to cover the entire gas value chain and non-operating assets, broader and more ambitious. Supports a typical reporting framework. We are also the signer of the Methane Guiding Principles.

TotalEnergies is a founding member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a $ 1 billion climate fund that also invests in Qnergy.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and sells energy on a global scale, including oil and biofuels, natural and green gas, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is more affordable, clean, reliable and available to as many people as possible. TotalEnergies operates in more than 130 countries and puts sustainable development in every aspect at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of its people.

About Qnergy

Qnergy provides power solutions that work reliably with a wide range of heat sources, including raw natural gas and biogas. Qnergy’s Stirling engine is a sealed, friction-free external combustion system that can provide tens of thousands of hours of uninterrupted operation without the need for lubrication, oil changes or repairs. Qnergy leverages reliable off-the-grid power to drive air compressors, helping the natural gas industry eliminate methane emissions from pneumatic equipment

Notes

This press release has no legal consequences, but is for informational purposes only. The entity in which TotalEnergies SE owns the investment directly or indirectly is a separate legal entity. TotalEnergies SE is not responsible for any act or omission. The term “Company” or “TotalEnergies Company” is a general term for TotalEnergies SE and the companies it manages directly or indirectly. Such terms are used only for convenience for the purposes of this communication. Similarly, the terms “us,” “us,” and “our” are sometimes used to refer to general subsidiaries or those who work for them. This document may contain information and statements about future prospects based on numerous economic data and assumptions made in a particular economic, competitive or regulatory environment. They can become inaccurate in the future and are subject to many risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, statements, objectives or trends contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, etc.

Contact: TotalEnergies

Media: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l [email protected] l

@TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Information: +44 (0) 207 719 7962 l [email protected]

Qnergy

Ory Zik: +1 617 9433215 | [email protected]

